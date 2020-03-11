Hundreds of travelers who boarded a cruise liner for Hawaii last month in sandals and sunglasses trudged off the coronavirus-stricken ship in face masks at the Port of Oakland, California, on Tuesday, headed to quarantine sites around the country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Passengers plod off coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in face masks in California - March 10, 2020
- Biden rolls to projected wins in Mississippi and Missouri - March 10, 2020
- Biden, Sanders cancel rallies due to coronavirus fears; no debate audience - March 10, 2020