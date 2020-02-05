Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during speech to Congress as impeachment trial nears end - February 4, 2020
- Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan - February 4, 2020
- China virus toll nears 500; cruise ships, Hong Kong flights hit - February 4, 2020