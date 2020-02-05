Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Passengers quarantined on virus-hit cruise ship off Japan - February 5, 2020
- Uzbekistan evacuates 84 people from China’s Wuhan - February 5, 2020
- Rosy polls but few yard signs: How Joe Biden stumbled in Iowa - February 5, 2020