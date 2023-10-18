Passion fruit extract, a potent antioxidant, gains popularity in diverse applications, including insomnia treatment, driving global demand. Making Cosmetics, Passi, and DENNICK are the top brands for the product.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global passion fruit extract market is valued at US$ 634.9 million in 2023. The overall demand for passion fruit extracts is expected to develop at an 8.4% CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Global sales of passion fruit extracts are anticipated to reach US$ 1,420.3 million by 2033.

Passion fruit extract, known for its exceptional antioxidant capabilities, has been recognized as a significant functional food source. Worldwide consumption of passion fruit extract has increased as health-conscious people want to include this natural source in their diets.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry – Get Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10461

After passion fruit extract’s rising applicability across various end-user applications, it has attracted much interest and appeal in recent years. During the forecast years, passion fruit extracts as an effective treatment for insomnia is poised to boost the market further.

“The increasing demand for passion fruit extracts in developing economies such as China and India creates opportunities for industry participants to set up business units. Additionally, emerging trends regarding the medicinal properties of passion fruit extracts are expected to foster innovation and growth in the passion fruit extract market,” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Global Passion Fruit Extract Market Report

The US passion fruit extracts market is highly developed and currently leads the global market in terms of demand and sales. In 2022, the country alone contributed almost 24.8% of the revenue generated by the market worldwide.

In Europe, France is the leading regional market for passion fruit extracts, with a 7.1% global market share in 2022. Italy followed France in consuming passion fruit extracts and acquired a global market share of 6.1% in 2022.

China, with a strong food processing industry base, is the leading country for producing passion fruit extracts. At the end of 2022, the overall market in China’s passion fruit extract industry was figured to capture 11.3% of the global share.

India is another remarkably growing country in sales of passion fruit extracts, contributing to nearly 6.1% of the global share.

Among the different types of species of passion fruit used in making its extracts, Passiflora flavicarpa is the most preferred. It provided almost 53.8% of the global passion fruit extract production in 2022.

Competition Analysis of the Passion Fruit Extract Market

The overall market for passion fruit extracts is fairly consolidated owing to a few authentic players in the present market. However, the proliferation of passion fruit extract sales over online channels has created favorable opportunities for the entry of passion fruit processing industries.

Recent Developments in the Passion Fruit Extract Market

In December 2022, Making Cosmetics LLC introduced its new product line of passion fruit extracts, Fragrance Pink Grapefruit Passion Fruit. It incorporates fresh fragrance produced with both natural and synthetic fragrance ingredients. Also, the product is water-insoluble and phthalate-free which gives it an advantage over other brands.

PASSION FRUIT EXTRACT H.GL – M.S. was introduced by Provital Company in October 2022, with an extract that dissolves in water. It is specially designed as a moisturizing additive to prevent surfactant agents from acting aggressively. Supplying chemicals and ingredients for making personal care and cosmetics are Provital’s areas of expertise in both manufacturing and sales.

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10461

Key Players Profiled in the Passion Fruit Extract Market Research

Making Cosmetics Inc.

Passi AG (Concentra Holding AG)

Caribbean Natural Products, Inc.

DENNICK FRUITSOURCE, LLC.

NOF Corporation

Jedwards International, Inc.

Natural Sourcing, LLC.

Symrise

Passion Fruit Extract Market Segmentation

By Form:

Powder

Oil

Concentrate

By Source:

Peel

Pulp

Seed

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Species Type:

Passiflora edulis

Passiflora flavicarpa

Passiflora ligularis

Passiflora caerulea

Other Species Types

By Application:

Skincare Sunscreen Moisturizer, Cream & Lotion Eye Revilitizers Face Cleanser & Body Wash

Haircare Shampoo Conditioner Oil & Serum

Cosmetics Lip Care Nail Care

Other Applications

By Extraction Method:

Cold Process or Cold Pressed

Spray Drying

Distillation

Ultrasound Assisted Leaching Extraction (UE)

Supercritical Fluid Extraction

Other Extraction Methods

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-10461

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

The global amla extract market size was worth US$ 39,511 million in 2023. The market is estimated to reach over US$ 76,631 million by 2033, with a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The fruit concentrate puree market share is now valued at US$ 1700Mn in 2021, with a CAGR of 6.8% expected to reach USD 3282.2 Mn during the projected period of 2022 to 2032.

The market for fish roe enzymes and extracts market growth is expected to rise from 495.0 million US$ in 2023 to 1,038.45 million US$ in 2033. Global sales are expected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR during the next ten years (2023-2033).

The Fruit & Vegetable Ingredient market trend is estimated at US$ 233.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, reaching US$ 388.5 billion by 2032.

The global spirulina extracts market demand is expected to be worth US$ 47.8 million by 2023. The spirulina extracts market is estimated to rise at a strong 15% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 194.2 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube