The surge in the prevalence of sleep apnea is anticipated to present significant opportunities in the Passover humidifiers market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Passover Humidifiers Industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, according to the market outlook by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Based on product type, the dry disposable segment held a prominent share of the global market in 2021. Dry disposable humidifiers have gained popularity in the past few years owing to advantages such as cost-efficiency and ease of operation. Moreover, these devices do not require any maintenance or setup. Adoption of dry disposable humidifiers has increased in homes and office premises, as these products are relatively cost-efficient solutions than a permanent humidifiers. This factor is likely to fuel market growth in the next few years.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85348

Passover Humidifiers Market: Growth Drivers

The increase in the prevalence of sleep-associated diseases is creating prominent business opportunities for manufacturers of Passover humidifiers

A rise in the adoption of CPAP therapy in the treatment of sleep disorders is propelling the global industry

Passover Humidifiers Market: Key Findings

Cases of respiratory diseases have increased in the past few years. Sleep apnea is one of the critical health disorders that impact millions of individuals globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, an estimated 100 million individuals live with this disease globally. Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing CPAP therapy for the treatment of this health disorder owing to its ability to offer improved outcomes. This therapy employs a machine that provides air pressure using a mask and keeps the airways open during sleep. However, the possibilities of discomfort and dryness in the nasal passages increase during this treatment. The incorporation of Passover humidifiers helps in maintaining moisture in the air supplied through the CPAP devices, thereby reducing the possibility of discomfort and dryness to the patients. Therefore, the rise in the usage of Passover humidifiers in CPAP therapy is expected to present lucrative opportunities in the industry during the forecast period.

Hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits of people have resulted in an increase in cases of obesity and other lifestyle-related disorders. This population base is at higher risk of sleep-related diseases. This is anticipated to drive demand for CPAP therapy in the next few years, which in turn, is likely to fuel the sales of Passover humidifiers during the forecast period.

Demand for Passover humidifiers is increasing in clinics and hospitals across the globe, as these devices are utilized as a key constituent of adjunctive therapy for individuals suffering from sleep-associated diseases and other respiratory conditions. Furthermore, demand for Passover humidifiers is expected to increase among hospitals that offer services associated with sleep labs, which provide treatment and diagnostic services for sleep disorders. As per the TMR study, hospitals & clinics is a prominent end-user segment of the market.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85348<ype=S

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2021. This is ascribed to an increase in cases of sleep-related disorders, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and the presence of key players in the region.

held the largest share of the global market in 2021. This is ascribed to an increase in cases of sleep-related disorders, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and the presence of key players in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and a rise in spending power on healthcare

Competition Landscape

Companies are adopting different strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches, in order to increase market share

These players are investing significantly in R&D projects in order to develop products with improved efficiency

Passover Humidifiers Market: Key Players

Philips Respironics

ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

DeVilbiss

CareFusion

Tri-anim

Vyaire Medical

Ask for References –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85348

Passover Humidifiers Market Segmentation

Product Type

Dry Disposable

Pre-filled Disposable

Dry Reusable

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Related Healthcare Reports

Gynecological Devices Market Size & Share Report, 2019 – 2027

Cryopreservation Equipment Industry Growth from 2019 – 2027

Diabetes devises Industry Growth from 2022 – 2031

Disposable Syringes Market Growth Share from 2020 – 2030

Pyrogen Testing Market Growth Share from 2019 – 2027

Global PACS and RIS Industry Growth from 2019 – 2027

Teleradiology Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2020-2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com