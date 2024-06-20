Pastor Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), highlights a compelling conversation he had with pastors Mayo Sowell and Jason Laird on church planting in the first episode of UNSCRIPTED’s fourth season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the first episode of Season 4 of UNSCRIPTED, Pastor Dino Rizzo delves into the dynamic experiences of church planting with guests Mayo Sowell and Jason Laird. They engage in a riveting conversation, exploring the multifaceted journey of church planting.

The episode, now available on YouTube and podcast platforms, captures the heart of church planting through the eyes of Dino Rizzo and two leaders who have navigated significant challenges and triumphs in their ministry.

Pastor Jason Laird, who journeyed from planting a church in San Francisco in 2017 to supporting church planters with the ARC to now planting again in Tennessee, emphasizes the importance of approaching ministry as a student rather than an expert. “If you approach church planting like an expert, you’ll eventually become a critic of other churches,” Jason tells Dino Rizzo, highlighting the need for humility and continuous learning in ministry.

Similarly, Pastor Mayo Sowell shares with Dino Rizzo his profound experiences of adaptability and flexibility in church planting. Mayo and his wife, Kai, moved back to their hometown, Atlanta, with a mission to bring life to a place where he had once experienced death. Their story of resilience is marked by their rapid pivot after launching, including holding five services on a rooftop for eight Sundays. Mayo’s love of Atlanta’s vibrant pace and the curiosity about church among its diverse population underscores the dynamic environment in which he ministers.

Dino Rizzo also leads Mayo and Jason through a discussion on several critical topics for church planters. They talk about understanding and embracing the community to minister, honoring spiritual leaders in their city, building and receiving support among peers, managing expectations during transitions and development phases, and successfully relocating families. The episode also touches on the future of the church, with insights into the growing hunger for God among people and the innovative methodologies pastors are employing to meet contemporary needs.

UNSCRIPTED Season 4, which features interviews with eleven inspiring leaders, from seasoned pastors to CEOs, promises to deliver raw authenticity and leadership wisdom across its episodes. Led by Dino Rizzo, each conversation aims to provide listeners with new perspectives and encouragement. Notable guests such as Pastor Steve Robinson, Pastor Brett Jones, and Dwight Sandlin share their unique insights and experiences, addressing issues like the comparison trap, servant leadership, and building healthy organizations.

Listeners are invited to join these enriching conversations, which promise to offer valuable lessons and inspiration. Dino Rizzo’s ability to draw out deep, candid discussions makes UNSCRIPTED a must-watch for anyone interested in church leadership and growth. Tune in to the latest episodes of UNSCRIPTED Season 4 on YouTube or your preferred podcast platform to be encouraged by these compelling stories and the practical wisdom from a wide range of guests.

About Dino Rizzo:

Dino Rizzo , a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC’s operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

