Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Patent Board Narrows Shure’s BMA Patent

Patent Board Narrows Shure’s BMA Patent

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decision cancels most claims of Shure’s beamforming patent.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) issued a decision today significantly limiting Shure’s U.S. Patent No. 9,565,493 (the “’493 Patent”).  The ’493 Patent was Shure’s attempt to patent aspects of beamforming microphone arrays (BMAs), a technology that ClearOne has pioneered.

Shure obtained the ’493 Patent in 2017 with 40 claims directed at circular BMA arrays and ceiling-tile-shaped BMAs.  ClearOne challenged the patent in 2019 based in part on its own earlier patents as prior art to Shure.  The PTAB largely agreed with ClearOne.  Today’s decision cancels 38 of the 40 claims originally in the ’493 Patent.  The two surviving original claims are narrow dependent claims relating to circular BMA arrays.  Shure also lost all of the original claims directed at ceiling-tile-shaped BMAs in the ’493 Patent and was forced to replace all eleven such claims with eleven new narrower claims.

“Rather than 40 claims, the ’493 Patent now has just 13 narrower claims.  ClearOne is confident that its products do not infringe those claims, and we believe that the ’493 Patent in its present wounded form has no real significance in the market,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu.

ClearOne’s BMA technology is protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.  ClearOne has asserted that Shure infringes several ClearOne patents, including U.S. Patent No. 9,813,806, which Shure is preliminarily enjoined from infringing and which was a key piece of prior art against the ’493 Patent in today’s decision.  “This is another significant victory for ClearOne,” added Hakimoglu.

The case number at the PTAB is IPR2019-00683, which can be viewed here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

© Copyright 2020, ClearOne, Inc. All rights reserved. ClearOne©, the ClearOne logo, and the names and marks associated with ClearOne’s products are trademarks and/or service marks of ClearOne, Inc. and are registered and/or common-law marks in the United States and various other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

###

CONTACT: Contact: 
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
+1 212 481 3456 x16
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.