Patent Services USA reviews, patents, and markets any invention

Miami, Florida, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patent Services USA is pleased to announce its APP development and protection service. Through this service, innovative individuals will be able to turn their ideas into apps. To protect these ideas, Patent Services USA will also help creative minds with the Patent applications for their App ideas. Through the PSU App development service, entrepreneurs will be provided with all the tools required in App development. PSU will help you out with project scoping, App design, App testing, App wireframes, development and finally App publishing. These are the core steps to App developments, and most challenging to entrepreneurs who may not have a background in App development. With this service, you are guaranteed of attractive and functional Android Apps, IOS Apps, as well as cross-platform applications. PSU aims to leverage on its success in the Patent application process to ensure that entrepreneurs make the most of their App ideas. In the area of App development, Patent Services USA network has more than 250 completed projects, over 3029 lines of code and most importantly, it is trusted by both developers and customers. The company has a developer network  of over 70 and has more than 370 happy clients.

Thousands of people every day find themselves in a situation that leads them to an “a-ha” moment, spontaneously imagining a ground-breaking problem-solving idea and wondering – “why has no one thought of this yet?”. While creativity has no limits, the steps required to move an invention from idea to a reality is truly a unique process and Patent Services USA has perfected specific services and the educational tools needed to follow that process correctly and to follow that process with confidence.

Patent Services USA, a Miami-based clearinghouse founded in 2012, is no stranger to the invention game. For the last ten years, George Montana along with his team of knowledgeable consultants have led Patent Services USA in assisting hundreds of inventors successfully through their invention protection process, all with marked discounted rates negotiated with a complete team of vetted professionals and now Patent Services USA is pleased to announce its App development and protection service options that will continue in these efforts for App innovations, specifically. Patent Services USA is rated A+ by the BBB and has helped patent the Attachable Canopy for Riding Lawnmower US9889727B2, the Selectably Attachable Buffing Pad US9750387B2, and the System For Law Enforcement Recording US20170251175A1 in addition to a host of other innovations.

With the new App program, Patent Services USA will ensure entrepreneurs are provided with all the tools required in App development. Patent Services USA will help inventors with project scoping, App design, App testing, App wireframes, development and finally App publishing. These are the core steps to App developments, and often the most challenging to entrepreneurs who may not have a background in App development. With this service, inventors are guaranteed attractive and functional Android Apps, IOS Apps, as well as cross-platform applications that will allow entrepreneurs to make the most of their App ideas.

Apps are modern game changers on many levels and the rules of the patent game still apply to them equally so if you have an invention idea, an app idea, or would just like to know more about PSU’s services, contact PSU via phone at +1-888-344-6836, or email at [email protected] to start the process. Alternatively, you can visit our offices in downtown Miami at 28 W Flagler Street, Suite 500 Miami, FL 33130. We are a welcoming company and always have a listening ear for our clients.

CONTACT: http://www.ownmyinvention.com
28 W Flagler Street, Suite 500 Miami, FL 33130
1-888-344-6836
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
