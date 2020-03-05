Breaking News
Home / Top News / Pathen Medical Announces Availability of New 26-Gauge Nanocath™ I.V. Catheter

Pathen Medical Announces Availability of New 26-Gauge Nanocath™ I.V. Catheter

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Created for the Smallest Patients, NanoCath NICU-Comfort Catheter Features Kink and Occlusion Resistant Catheter Material, Active Safety Needle Encapsulation and an Innovative Hub Providing Added Comfort

SANFORD, Fla., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pathen Medical, a leader in the design and production of specialized medical devices, today announced  immediate availability of its NanoCath™ NICU-Comfort™ I.V. Catheter. The new catheter is designed for the smallest patients, including infants in neonatal intensive care units. It features a 26-gauge safety needle containing a higher nickel content for added sharpness and better edge holding, resulting in easier insertion, less pain and improved patient outcomes.

The NanoCath NICU-Comfort catheter material is pressure rated to 300 psi and maintains a fast flow rate of 10 mL/min. The patented catheter material is soft, but has a high tensile strength for easier insertion and a smoother threading feel. Early field adoption has been extremely positive.

“This is an excellent option for the neonate population,” said one RN who participated in field trials. “This device is a long-awaited solution to the difficult problem of neonate vascular access. We have had excellent success with numerous patients and the 26-gauge IV catheter from Pathen rounds out our vascular access toolbox.”

Additional features of the NICU-Comfort Catheter include:

  • Catheter and hub made from an innovative new material that is softer and more comfortable against the patient’s skin; catheter retains its flexibility to move and bend with the patient without occluding.
  • Safety IV catheter design to create fast flash and automatic retraction reducing the risk of needle sticks to those inserting the device.
  • The combined needle and catheter design creates a better threading feel during cannulation and has a longer safe indwell rating.

“This catheter is purpose-built to be a solution for our neonatal providers and their patients,” said Tim Caldwell, founder of Pathen Medical. “Our NICU-Comfort catheter material is soft, reducing kinks and occlusions, and provides greater comfort while remaining highly effective. The flexible material moves with the patient for greater comfort. Combined with our supply-chain innovation, this specialty I.V. catheter is available immediately at a lower price-point than others and without any production or shipping delay. That means better outcomes for the tiniest patients and better results for practitioners.”

As an FDA approved Design Specifier, Pathen Medical has innovated not just in the device but also in the supply chain. Pathen manages a fully operational and uninterrupted supply chain that does not suffer from international manufacturing and export challenges related to material shortages, tariffs or the recent coronavirus outbreak. The company’s focus on quality and innovation also means health care providers are assured a quality product at an affordable price.

The NanoCath™ NICU-Comfort™ Catheter is available now. Visit pathen.com/contact-us/ to request a sample or get more information.

About Pathen Medical
Founded in 2018, Pathen Medical is built on a foundation of hands-on, clinical experience, operational expertise and design innovation. We create products that enable the practitioner and improve the patient’s experience and deliver exceptional value to health care providers. The company manufactures and distributes a variety of medical device supplies including tubing and all gauges of IV catheters. For more information, visit www.pathen.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Billy Cripe
[email protected]
Ph: 612.205.3762 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.