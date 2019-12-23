Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Resolution on Common and Preferred Stock

OSWEGO, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RESOLVED, that a cash dividend be and hereby is declared on all Common and Preferred Stock of PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. in the amount of six cents ($.06) per share to shareholders of record on January 17, 2020 with payment date February 7, 2020.
Approved by the Board of Directors on December 20, 2019.
CONTACT: Thomas W. Schneider, President & CEO, (315) 343-0057
