Pathfinder Marketing Solution Back to School Charity Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Santa Rosa, CA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pathfinder Marketing Solutions is passionate about giving back to the community by choosing select organizations to donate to every year. As the Pathfinder team got together to choose the next organization, the decision became obvious to donate school supplies to the students at Village Charter School located in Santa Rosa, California. The team ventured to our local Walmart and stocked up on anything and everything the students may need, including hundreds of pens, pencils, notebooks and more.

Village Charter, a local TK – 8th grade school, was founded in 1999 and is an independent, non-profit, public charter school. Their mission is to provide an ecologically-conscious, multicultural, creative and meaningful educational experience in a small, positive, and peaceful school environment. Village Charter is committed to giving back to the Santa Rosa Community by volunteering at numerous local locations, inspiring Pathfinder Marketing to return the favor. Village Charter’s five, amazing teachers approach education in a unique way by practicing a multi-age curriculum that caters the curriculum towards their students. Pathfinder Marketing recognized Village Charters commitment towards their students and found that they will not carry well if the students don’t have the proper supplies!

With education being the leading force that drives the children of the world today, CEO, Noah Dubale, along with the rest of the Pathfinder Marketing team donated and carried the supplies themselves, with the help from the students of course! Pathfinder Marketing Solutions hopes that our donation to Village Charter will inspire students to extend their careers and find out where they belong in our world today.

