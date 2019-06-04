Pathway Health Announces Distribution Agreement with MED-PASS

LAKE ELMO, Minn., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pathway Health , a leading post-acute consulting services, strategic technology implementation, and education services firm, has signed a distribution agreement with MED-PASS, Inc. , a leading provider of innovative and cost-effective solutions for the post-acute market. Pathway Health’s clinical and regulatory compliance resources are now available for their customers on their website.

“Long-term care nurses and caregivers are challenged every day to provide exemplary care amid changing regulations. Clinical and regulatory training is key to empowering staff and allows them to excel in their positions,” said Valerie Hill, Senior Director for MED-PASS, Inc. “We are happy to be working with Pathway Health to offer products that provide up-to-date clinical and regulatory content. It is the perfect complement to our existing product line.”

Pathway Health continues to focus on the development of strategic relationships to support post-acute providers ongoing success.

“We are pleased to work with MED-PASS to expand providers’ access to our industry-leading resources, manuals and tools,” stated Peter B. Schuna, Pathway Health Chief Executive Officer. “This distribution agreement supports our vision of providing post-acute leaders with the insight, expertise and knowledge needed for ongoing operational success.”

For more information, visit MED-PASS.com

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health offers expert consulting services, strategic technology implementation and education solutions for the post-acute care continuum. Pathway Health holds the exclusive, global training license with Florida Atlantic University and provides high-quality training, education and consulting services to the post-acute providers using the Interventions to Reduce Acute Care Transfers (INTERACT™4.0) Quality Improvement Program (QIP). Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. With over 150 experienced professionals, we engage and employ leading clinical and operational experts to assist our clients in achieving the next level of performance. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit pathwayhealth.com.

About MED-PASS, INC.

In 1989 when MED-PASS was founded, the healthcare industry was facing the implementation of OBRA 87. Our brightly-colored, creatively-designed forms and tools helped pharmacies and nursing homes across the country comply with these new mandates. Now, almost 30 years later, we are firm in our commitment to provide pharmacies, nursing homes, assisted living communities, home health and hospice agencies with timely, innovative and cost-effective solutions to their regulatory, business and marketing challenges, while providing superior customer service. Visit MED-PASS online at MED-PASS.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Musial

Mopdog, Inc.

678-737-7325

[email protected]