Global Market Study on Patient Engagement Solutions: Demand for Effective Patient Communication & Collaboration to Drive Market Growth

New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The patient engagement solution market was valued at US$ 17.01 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to increase to US$ 59.73 Billion by the end of 2033 . The market for patient engagement solutions is expected to be valued at US$ 18.83 Billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The Patient Engagement Solution Market is witnessing significant growth and transformation driven by various factors such as increasing healthcare costs, a shift towards value-based care, and the proliferation of digital health technologies.

Patient engagement solutions encompass a wide range of tools and strategies aimed at empowering patients to take an active role in managing their healthcare and improving communication between patients and healthcare providers.

Patient engagement solutions refer to a set of technologies, strategies, and tools that facilitate active involvement and communication between patients and healthcare providers. These solutions aim to improve patient education, enhance patient-provider interaction, promote self-care, and ultimately, contribute to better health outcomes.

The market’s expansion is driven by several key factors, including:

Increased Healthcare Costs: Rising healthcare costs have prompted a shift towards preventive care and value-based healthcare models. Patient engagement solutions help in early detection and prevention of diseases, reducing healthcare expenses. Digital Health Adoption: The proliferation of digital health technologies, including mobile health apps, wearable devices, and telehealth platforms, has created new opportunities for patient engagement solutions. These technologies enable patients to actively manage their health and interact with providers remotely. Regulatory Initiatives: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are promoting patient engagement to improve healthcare quality and reduce readmissions. Initiatives such as Meaningful Use (in the U.S.) and the European Union’s eHealth Action Plan have accelerated the adoption of patient engagement solutions. Consumer Demand: Patients are becoming more proactive in managing their health and expect greater transparency, access to health information, and convenient communication with healthcare providers.

Market Segmentation

By Solution:

Software (Integrated Patient Software, Standalone Software, Scheduling Software, Billing Software, Secure Messaging Software, Others)

(Integrated Patient Software, Standalone Software, Scheduling Software, Billing Software, Secure Messaging Software, Others) Services (Implementation and Integration, Consulting, Support & Maintenance)

By Deployment: (Cloud, On Premise)

(Cloud, On Premise) By Application: (Health Management, Social Management, Home Healthcare Management, Financial Health Management, Others)

(Health Management, Social Management, Home Healthcare Management, Financial Health Management, Others) By End User: (Patients, Payers, Healthcare Providers, Others)

(Patients, Payers, Healthcare Providers, Others) By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends

Telehealth Integration The integration of patient engagement solutions with telehealth platforms is a growing trend. Telehealth allows patients to access healthcare services remotely, and the inclusion of patient engagement tools enhances the overall telehealth experience by providing features like virtual consultations, secure messaging, and remote monitoring.

Personalization Patient engagement solutions are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide personalized healthcare experiences. Tailoring content, reminders, and recommendations to individual patient needs and preferences improves engagement and adherence to care plans.

Mobile Health (mHealth) Adoption The widespread use of smartphones has fueled the adoption of mobile health apps. These apps offer features such as appointment scheduling, medication reminders, and health tracking, making it easier for patients to manage their health on-the-go.

Data Security and Privacy Data security and privacy concerns remain paramount in the patient engagement solution market. Compliance with regulations like HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is essential to build trust among patients and healthcare providers.

Market Challenges

Data Integration Integrating patient engagement solutions with existing healthcare systems and electronic health records (EHRs) can be complex and costly, hindering adoption for some healthcare providers.

Interoperability Ensuring interoperability between different patient engagement tools and healthcare IT systems remains a challenge. Standardization efforts are ongoing to address this issue.

Patient Adoption Encouraging patients to actively use patient engagement solutions can be challenging. Some patients may lack digital literacy or motivation to engage with these tools effectively.

Competitive Landscape

The patient engagement solution market is highly competitive, with numerous vendors offering a wide range of solutions.

Top Key players in the market include: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Phytel Inc, Medecision Inc, Athenahealth Inc, Novartis, Roche Holding AG, Bayer, GlaxoSmithkline, IQVIA

Recent Developments

Mckesson and Merck established a strategic collaboration in August 2021, allowing the two healthcare titans to use the power of real-world evidence to improve patient outcomes and create cancer therapies.

a strategic collaboration in August 2021, allowing the two healthcare titans to use the power of real-world evidence to improve patient outcomes and create cancer therapies. on February 2021, Humana and IBM collaborated to deliver IBM Watson Assistant for Health Benefits, an AI-enabled virtual agent created on the IBM Watson Health Cloud. Agent Health provides Humana Employer Group Members with a better member experience as well as enhanced clarity and transparency on benefits and other related topics.

Future Outlook

The patient engagement solution market is poised for continued growth in the coming years. Factors such as the increasing adoption of telehealth, the emphasis on personalized healthcare, and ongoing technological advancements are expected to drive market expansion.

Additionally, the post-pandemic era has accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions, including patient engagement tools, making them an integral part of the healthcare ecosystem. However, addressing challenges related to data integration, interoperability, and patient adoption will be crucial for sustained growth.

