Patient Temperature Monitoring Trends and Insights By Product (Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors), Site (Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring), Application (Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia) End-User (Hospitals & Clinics), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Information By Product, Site, End-User, Application, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market will reach USD 3775 Million by 2030 at 6% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

An individual’s body temperature reveals whether they are more likely than others to have a fever due to an infection, a drug overdose, acute trauma, an accident, or other medical disorders. Patients’ temperatures are monitored in the armpit, oral cavity, rectum, ear, and forehead. Electric and plastic strip thermometers are two further recent thermometer improvements. After a minute, plastic strips are applied to the mouth or forehead and monitored for color changes. Non-contact thermometers are also available on the market for contagious diseases. The mouth cavity is considered the most accessible area and is widely regarded as offering the most accurate reading of the patient’s internal temperature. As a result, local sensors most frequently measure the patient’s temperature. Eating and drinking might skew the results of oral temperature measurement.

The readings from thermometers positioned within the mouth under the tongue can be off. Due to its proximity to the sublingual arteries, which monitor changes in the patient’s core temperature, the sublingual pocket is where the oral cavity temperature is monitored with a thermometer. Additionally, there are positives and negatives related to oral thermometers. The benefits that these technologies provide are said to include accessibility and convenience. Thus, it is anticipated that the market will continue to rise steadily due to all the above causes.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3775 Million CAGR 6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Site, Application and End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in the Adoption of body temperature monitoring devices among individuals who participate in professional sports and other physical activities Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases among the pediatric population across the globe is fueling the market growth

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Competitive Landscape:

The essential players in the market are:

Microlife Corporation

American Diagnostic Corporation

Microlife

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Terumo Corporation

3M

Cardinal Health,

Braun (Subsidiary of Procter & Gamble)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hill-Rom Holdings

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The rise in the prevalence of infections and chronic diseases, the huge influx in the utilization of body temperature monitoring devices in healthcare facilities like hospitals, clinics, and homes, the rise in the adoption of portable body temperature monitoring devices, and supportive reimbursement initiatives in the healthcare system are the main factors driving market growth. The rising older population, elevated knowledge of newer body temperature monitoring systems in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, and numerous public and private efforts to raise public awareness of chronic and infectious diseases are other factors that have contributed to the market’s growth.

On the other hand, during the forecast period, it is anticipated that emerging markets with strong market growth potential will present profitable prospects. The drawbacks of these devices include the possibility of them breaking into pieces if bitten and the possibility of them registering an incorrect temperature if a person has consumed food, liquid, or smoked. The drawbacks of these devices include the possibility of them breaking into pieces if bitten and the possibility of them registering an incorrect temperature if a person has consumed food, liquid, or smoked.

Market Restraints:

However, throughout the anticipated period, the body temperature monitoring market’s expansion is anticipated to be constrained by low demand in developing nations. The drawbacks of these devices include the possibility of them shattering into pieces if bitten and the possibility of them registering an incorrect temperature if a person has consumed food, liquid, or smoked.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in several countries throughout the world have hurt the financial standing of businesses in all industries, along with the private healthcare sector. The COVID-19 contagion has impacted the entire value chain of the medical industry due to strict lockdowns in some places. Private healthcare is one industry where the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact. But because of the rise in product introductions and demand for patient monitoring devices during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic benefited the world market for patient temperature monitoring.

Due to the high frequency of infectious diseases, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, patient temperature monitoring is expanding in nations like the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, and India. Since elevated body temperature is the first indication that the body is getting ready to fight an infection, doctors worldwide base their initial diagnoses on thermometer readings. As a result, the need for thermometers worldwide in medical settings is driven by the development of extremely contagious diseases.

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Segmentation

By product, the market includes wearable continuous monitoring sensors.

By application, the market includes blood transfusion and anesthesia.

By end-user, the market includes hospitals & clinics.

By site, the market includes non-invasive temperature monitoring.

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Regional Insights

Due to increased government initiatives, increased funding for comprehensive R&D of body temperature monitoring devices, and increased product approvals, Asia-Pacific offers attractive potential for major players that participate in the body temperature monitoring market. Additionally, the availability of modern healthcare systems, ongoing advancements in body temperature monitoring technology, and a considerable increase in demand for sophisticated healthcare facilities all contribute to the market’s expansion. The market for body temperature monitoring in the region is anticipated to rise due to major manufacturers’ increased focus on increasing their geographic presence in developing Asia-Pacific nations to secure a significant market share.

Due to rising awareness of disease-causing abnormalities and an increase in surgeries, Europe is now the second-largest area for the global patient temperature monitoring market. These factors are anticipated to offer this market attractive growth potential. According to projections, the patient temperature monitoring market will rapidly grow in Asia-Pacific. The aging of the population, an increase in infectious illness cases, greater technical awareness, and rising healthcare spending are some of the contributing reasons.

