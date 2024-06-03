Patina Pride Patina Restaurant Group is celebrating Pride Month with cocktails by 21 Seed Tequila and by supporting local LGBTQIA+ charities

New York, NY, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beginning in June, Patina Restaurant Group will be partnering with 21 Seeds Tequila to celebrate Pride Month at their various locations throughout Orlando, New York City, Buffalo and Boston. Patina Restaurant Group is excited to feature the diverse and vibrant range of 21 Seeds Tequila, known for being infused with the juice of real fruit, in a variety of specialty cocktails.

“Celebrating Pride Month is a way to show both our guests and team members they are seen and celebrated for who they are,” said John Kolaski, president of Patina Restaurant Group. “Our partnership with 21 Seeds Tequila allows us to offer unique, flavorful cocktails while giving back to vital local organizations. At Patina Restaurant Group, we believe in the power of community and are committed to fostering individuality and belonging.”

Participating restaurants will offer a selection of unique and delicious cocktails crafted with 21 Seeds Tequila. Guests can look forward to colorful drinks, including:

Mr. Margarita: 21 Seeds Valencia Orange Infused Tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, served over ice with lime wedge, cucumber slices and a salted rim.

21 Seeds Valencia Orange Infused Tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, served over ice with lime wedge, cucumber slices and a salted rim. Spicy Ms. Margarita: 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, served over ice with lime wedge, cucumber slices and a salted rim.

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, served over ice with lime wedge, cucumber slices and a salted rim. Proud Paloma: 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila, pink grapefruit juice, club soda, served over ice with grapefruit slice and basil sprig.

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila, pink grapefruit juice, club soda, served over ice with grapefruit slice and basil sprig. Seed & Sassy: 21 Seeds Infused Tequila, club soda, served over ice and topped with fresh fruit.

Patina Restaurant Group is proud to have 11 of its restaurants joining the celebration, including: Maria & Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway, The Edison, and Morimoto Asia in Orlando; Stella 34 Trattoria, Lincoln Ristorante, and STATE Grill & Bar in New York City; Patina 250 in Buffalo, N.Y.; and Banners Kitchen & Tap, Momosan Boston, and Hub Hall in Boston.

In support of the LGBTQIA+ community, Patina Restaurant Group will collaborate with local LGBTQIA+ charities in each of its markets. A donation will be made to these regional organizations, highlighting the group’s commitment to giving back and supporting vital community work:

New York: Translatinx Network Organization

Boston: GLAD Legal Advocates and Defenders

Orlando: The Center Orlando

Buffalo: Pride Center of WNY

Celebrate Pride Month with Patina Restaurant Group, enjoy fantastic cocktails, and support the LGBTQIA+ community with every sip. Learn more about Patina Restaurant Group and its portfolio of restaurants at PatinaGroup.com or by following @patinarestaurantgroup on Instagram.

About Patina Restaurant Group

Patina Restaurant Group is a bicoastal collection of 27+ boutique restaurants in the premium segment of the hospitality industry. The group is best known for its unique and impeccable market-driven menus, modern design and décor, exemplary service culture, and outstanding beverage programs across all locations—offering numerous distinctive, one-of-a-kind dining destinations.

On the East Coast, its restaurant concepts include fan favorites such as Morimoto Asia, Maria & Enzo’s, Pizza Ponte, Enzo’s Hideaway, and The Edison at Disney Springs® along with the Italy pavilion in the World Showcase at EPCOT® at Walt Disney World® Resort, which encompasses Via Napoli, Tutto Italia, Tutto Gusto, and Gelateria Toscana. Additionally, Patina operates Space 220 Restaurant within the World Discovery neighborhood of EPCOT®.

On the West Coast, its portfolio includes Downtown Disney® District staples in Anaheim such as Naples Ristorante e Bar. Patina is also comprised of celebrated venues at cultural institutions throughout Los Angeles such as Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse near The Broad Museum on Bunker Hill, Leatherby’s Café Rouge at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Ray’s & Stark Bar at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Patina Catering, a world-class catering division.

