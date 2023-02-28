PatPat | Naia™ Baby Collection Naia™ Baby Boy/Girl Short-sleeve Romper

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PatPat , a leading children’s apparel e-commerce brand, launched a new line of baby clothing made with sustainable Eastman Naia™ cellulosic fiber, which is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified[1]. The new PatPat | Naia™ Baby Collection is high quality, with a low environmental impact, making it gentle on both babies’ skin and the environment. PatPat is investing further in sustainability to reduce its impact on the planet and create a better future for children starting with the clothes they wear every day.

PatPat is the first U.S. kid’s apparel brand to adopt the Naia™ fiber and launch it globally. The fiber made its first appearance in PatPat Naia™ winter matching pajamas collection last year. Now, the company is integrating Naia™ into more of its products, starting with its top-selling baby rompers and jumpsuits. With this catalog expansion, PatPat is bringing more eco-conscious children’s clothing options and raising awareness to its 21 million customers spanning 140+ countries worldwide.

Designed for new-borns and toddlers up to 18 months old, the PatPat | Naia™ Baby Collection includes 45+ baby romper styles featuring Tom and Jerry™, Looney Tunes™, Care Bears®, Batman™ and more, in a selection of fun patterns and colors ranging from $10 to $20.

“We’ve been working toward the goal of sustainable fabrics for many years now, but it hasn’t been easy to find eco-friendly materials that maintain our quality standards and beloved designs. One of the most important characteristics is for the material to work with our upgraded printing process that uses digital thermal transfer to conserve water,” said Mi Han, vice-president of supply chain of PatPat. “After countless tests with different bio-based and sustainable materials, we finally found Naia™ fiber. Naia™ is unmatched in its long-lasting quality and premium softness, and we hope our customers come to love it as much as we do.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c229c02-79bf-4544-9539-80453ebd34e1

The Eastman Naia™ fiber is a biodegradable, compostable cellulose yarn made from sustainably managed wood pine and eucalyptus forests in the US. It’s exquisitely soft, quick to dry, and is developed to be gentle on the skin and the environment. To produce the Naia fiber™, Eastman uses a closed-loop production that uses significantly less freshwater and features a solvent recovery rate of around 97%. Naia Fiber acts as a more sustainable alternative to polyester and cotton, replacing a portion of polyester in PatPat’s garments.

“This launch is just the beginning for PatPat. Our ultimate goal is to protect the planet, and we are committed to increasing the amount of sustainable materials in our supply chain in the coming years,” said Albert Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of PatPat. “Not only are we responsible for our impact on the environment, at PatPat, our mission is to bring joy and happiness to kids and families around the world. A big part of this is connecting them to the planet they call home, and helping them understand how to make sustainable choices to take care of it– starting with the clothes they wear every day.”

In addition to adopting sustainable fabrics, PatPat will continue on its path toward sustainability by using eco-friendly packaging, reducing harsh chemicals usage, promoting recycling, and selecting socially and environmentally responsible suppliers.

The PatPat Naia™ Baby Collection is available starting on Feb. 28 through PatPat’s online store . Select styles will also be available on Amazon.

About PatPat

PatPat was founded in 2014 in Mountain View, CA by two close friends Albert Wang (CEO) and Ken Gao (COO). Albert & Ken worked together as principal engineers at Oracle, and both earned their master’s degrees at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. PatPat provides an enjoyable, easy and affordable shopping experience featuring thousands of products with styles perfect for the entire family. PatPat works with top product manufacturers to provide great deals on the latest, high-quality baby clothing, family matching outfits, accessories, home goods, and more. PatPat products regularly receive top ratings on Google, Sitejabber and Trustpilot. PatPat partners with many iconic brands through licensing agreements, including Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Harry Potter, DC and more.

About Naia™

With full traceability from tree to fiber, Eastman Naia™ cellulosic fiber is made in the U.S.A. with the highest safety, social, and environmental standards. Naia™ closed-loop production process allows recycling and reuse of safe solvents and water, resulting in fibers with a low environmental impact. The Naia™ portfolio of cellulosic acetate fibers includes cellulosic staple fiber and cellulosic filament yarn, giving designers more choices and versatility to create. Naia™ sustainable fiber transforms into luxurious, comfortable, and easy-to-care-for fabrics with supreme softness, improved dry rates, and reduced pilling. Naia™ is committed to building a more sustainable fashion industry in collaboration with supply chain partners.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability.

[1] The OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certificate indicates that the fabric is free from chemical toxins and not harmful to humans, including babies.