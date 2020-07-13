Patrice Webb Joins ES&S as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs

Patrice Webb, ES&S Senior Vice President of Public Affairs

Omaha, Nebraska, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Election Systems & Software (ES&S) continues to build a culture of connection and engagement through its recent hiring of Patrice Webb as the company’s first Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. In her new role, Webb will work to broaden ES&S’ support of federal, state and local election initiatives.

Webb brings extensive experience in public affairs, organizational management and community engagement to ES&S. Her goal is to seek new opportunities through her public affairs lens to boost both education and engagement in the election experience and find new ways to deepen trust between voters and election technology.

“Voting is one of our most valuable rights. As someone who began her career as a civil liberties and civil rights community organizer before honing in on public affairs, I understand the experience of voting deserves attention, support and clarity, and was impressed and inspired by ES&S’ commitment to secure, accurate and accessible voting,” said Webb. “The relationship between technology and life is only getting deeper and I believe there is an opportunity to build and expand our relationships with not only election officials, but Americans who cast their ballots on election day. I’m excited to be joining this passionate team at such a pivotal time in our nation’s history.”

Webb says she was drawn to ES&S because during the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of voters being able to safely cast their ballot and have their vote captured and counted accurately became even more crystal clear. She was inspired by ES&S’ integrity and commitment to closing the gaps between elections officials, voters and voting technology.

“Patrice embodies all of our ES&S core values,” said Tom Burt, President and CEO of ES&S. “She has built her entire career on improving the lives of others by bridging gaps of connection through education, programs, partnerships and initiatives that inspire new ways of thinking and the importance of being part of community. Patrice is a proven leader and we look forward to seeing her valuable experience enhance and build on our mission of providing trusted and proven election systems and services across the nation.”

Webb, a Baltimore, Maryland, native, previously served as the first Vice President of Social Commitment at the American Beverage Association and led the beverage industry foundation. In her professional career she has held various public affairs roles and participated in global leadership enhancement programs while serving as the Director of External Affairs at Heineken. She holds a master’s degree in organizational management and behavior change from George Washington University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in political science with a concentration in philosophy and conflict resolution from Towson University.

Webb will be primarily based in Washington, D.C. Throughout the remainder of 2020 she will work alongside Kathy Rogers, the current Senior Vice President of Government Relations. Rogers will then serve as ES&S’ Senior Advisor of Government Relations in the new year.

ABOUT ES&S: Election Systems & Software (ES&S) is the nation’s leading voting systems manufacturer. For more than 40 years, ES&S has been supporting elections by creating and providing secure, accurate and accessible voting equipment to jurisdictions across the country. Learn more about ES&S at www.essvote.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/essvote.

