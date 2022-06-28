Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Conducts Successful Demo of its C-Bond Ballistic Resistant System in San Antonio (Media Links Below) and Applauds the New Bipartisan Legislation for School Safety

Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Conducts Successful Demo of its C-Bond Ballistic Resistant System in San Antonio (Media Links Below) and Applauds the New Bipartisan Legislation for School Safety

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Bipartisan legislation provides $200 million to the Bureau of Justice Assistance within the Department of Justice to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs

Patriot Glass Solutions to conduct another demo of C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS in Los Angeles tomorrow

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division conducted a successful demonstration of its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) on June 22nd in San Antonio, TX. C-Bond also applauds the bipartisan legislation for school safety provided through the newly signed Safer Communities Act. The full text of the law can be found here.

The Company is hosting another demo of C-Bond BRS tomorrow in Los Angeles, CA. Interested attendees should contact the Company at the number below for event information and to RSVP.

At last week’s demo, C-Bond BRS stopped bullets from a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from penetrating glass windows. Attendees at the event included media, school district personnel, architects, and more to see how C-Bond BRS can help in active shooter situations. Media coverage of last week’s demonstration can be seen here:

https://foxsanantonio.com/newsletter-daily/what-school-districts-are-looking-into-to-enhance-security

https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2022/06/22/the-only-system-of-its-kind-universal-city-company-demonstrates-bullet-resistant-film-for-glass-windows/

“These demos are important for raising awareness of the effectiveness of our products, which has immediately become more relevant with the newly approved bipartisan gun legislation that includes $200 million for school safety programs that increase security in schools,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

“We believe our C-Bond BRS solution should be installed in every school across the country as part of this initiative. Although there are no guarantees, we anticipate that this legislation will lead to additional revenue for C-Bond in the school safety market and we are considering hiring experts to assist us in moving forward with this opportunity,” concluded Silverman.

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products or to attend the Los Angeles demonstration, please call Patriot Glass Solutions at 844-602-2663, email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com, or email Allison Tomek at atomek@cbondsystems.com. RSVP is required to attend.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

Patriot Glass Solutions’ other leading product is C-Bond Secure, which is a liquid glass strengthening primer and mounting solution used in conjunction with window film on architectural glass that deters forced entry and smash and grab crime. The product is compatible with any film manufacturer’s products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine.

To see Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that these demos are important for raising awareness of the effectiveness of our products, which has immediately become more relevant with the newly approved bipartisan gun legislation that includes $200 million for school safety programs that increase security in schools; the likelihood that our C-Bond BRS solution should be installed in every school across the country as part of this initiative; the likelihood that although there are no guarantees, we anticipate that this legislation will lead to additional revenue for C-Bond in the school safety market and we are considering hiring experts to assist us in moving forward with this opportunity; constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 16, 2022, November 15, 2021, and August 16, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact:

Allison Tomek
C-Bond Systems
6035 South Loop East
Houston, TX 77033
atomek@cbondsystems.com

Investor Relations:
David L. Kugelman
(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada
(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp
dk@atlcp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.