Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Conducts Successful Demo of its C-Bond Ballistic Resistant System in San Antonio (Media Links Below) and Applauds the New Bipartisan Legislation for School Safety

Bipartisan legislation provides $200 million to the Bureau of Justice Assistance within the Department of Justice to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs

Patriot Glass Solutions to conduct another demo of C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS in Los Angeles tomorrow

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division conducted a successful demonstration of its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) on June 22nd in San Antonio, TX. C-Bond also applauds the bipartisan legislation for school safety provided through the newly signed Safer Communities Act. The full text of the law can be found here.

The Company is hosting another demo of C-Bond BRS tomorrow in Los Angeles, CA. Interested attendees should contact the Company at the number below for event information and to RSVP.

At last week’s demo, C-Bond BRS stopped bullets from a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from penetrating glass windows. Attendees at the event included media, school district personnel, architects, and more to see how C-Bond BRS can help in active shooter situations. Media coverage of last week’s demonstration can be seen here:

https://foxsanantonio.com/newsletter-daily/what-school-districts-are-looking-into-to-enhance-security

https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2022/06/22/the-only-system-of-its-kind-universal-city-company-demonstrates-bullet-resistant-film-for-glass-windows/

“These demos are important for raising awareness of the effectiveness of our products, which has immediately become more relevant with the newly approved bipartisan gun legislation that includes $200 million for school safety programs that increase security in schools,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

“We believe our C-Bond BRS solution should be installed in every school across the country as part of this initiative. Although there are no guarantees, we anticipate that this legislation will lead to additional revenue for C-Bond in the school safety market and we are considering hiring experts to assist us in moving forward with this opportunity,” concluded Silverman.

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products or to attend the Los Angeles demonstration, please call Patriot Glass Solutions at 844-602-2663, email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com, or email Allison Tomek at atomek@cbondsystems.com. RSVP is required to attend.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

Patriot Glass Solutions’ other leading product is C-Bond Secure, which is a liquid glass strengthening primer and mounting solution used in conjunction with window film on architectural glass that deters forced entry and smash and grab crime. The product is compatible with any film manufacturer’s products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine.

To see Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that these demos are important for raising awareness of the effectiveness of our products, which has immediately become more relevant with the newly approved bipartisan gun legislation that includes $200 million for school safety programs that increase security in schools; the likelihood that our C-Bond BRS solution should be installed in every school across the country as part of this initiative; the likelihood that although there are no guarantees, we anticipate that this legislation will lead to additional revenue for C-Bond in the school safety market and we are considering hiring experts to assist us in moving forward with this opportunity; constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 16, 2022, November 15, 2021, and August 16, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

