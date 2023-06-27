With a full-time sales force of 15 already selling safety and security solutions products to schools, courthouses, law enforcement buildings, courthouses, prisons, jails, detention centers, commercial buildings, retail, etc., Curtis Stout will market C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS to its significant customer network

SAN ANTONIO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today that it has partnered with Curtis Stout, Inc. to expand sales of C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) shooter attack film products.

Under the new agreement, Curtis Stout will offer sales and support for C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS in the states of Arizona, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Curtis Stout will focus on bringing Patriot Glass Solutions’ products to schools, government and law enforcement facilities, courthouses, prisons, jails, detention centers, commercial buildings, retail, etc. These are all markets in which Curtis Stout has a strong presence and regularly sells products and solutions.

“We continue to build out the distribution and sales network for C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS, and we believe the experienced team at Curtis Stout is an excellent fit with their strong presence and focus on campus safety and security,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions.

“We believe in the value proposition, efficacy, and uniqueness of Patriot Glass Solutions’ offerings in the security film market,” stated Ron Smith, President and CEO of Curtis Stout. “Our goal is to help promote C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS to our customers to provide them improved security and peace of mind.”

C-Bond Secure is stronger than just security film alone. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to a window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure can delay forced entry by up to a minute and a half, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to apprehend the perpetrator.

C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About Curtis Stout, Inc.

The history of Curtis Stout Inc. began with its founder, Curtis H. Stout. In 1947, he began a commercial/industrial and utility business that serviced the Arkansas market. Quickly, it grew to include all the mid-south territory and the basic company principles are still present today: to provide its customers with quality products and service. Curtis Stout is celebrating over 70 years of leadership in the electrical industry as a manufacturers’ representative and value-added provider of electrical and electronic solutions. Curtis Stout is one of the largest electrical equipment manufacturers’ representatives in the country. Curtis Stout’s client representatives analyze the needs and expectations of its customers and then develop and recommend appropriate solutions based upon those needs. The company’s headquarters are located in Little Rock, Arkansas with twelve offices across seven states.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that Curtis Stout will market C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS to its significant customer network; the likelihood that Curtis Stout will offer sales and support for C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS in the states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Texas; the likelihood that Curtis Stout will focus on bringing Patriot Glass Solutions’ products to schools, government, law enforcement facilities, courthouses, prisons, jails, and detention centers; constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2023, November 14, 2022, and August 15, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

