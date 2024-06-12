Washington D.C., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot Mobile is joining the nation’s most committed pro-life advocates June 21 – 23 in Washington D.C. to celebrate life!

The 2024 National Celebrate Life Weekend commemorates the two-year anniversary of the historic Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. The conference offers the pro-life community opportunities to connect with like-minded friends, organizations, and businesses to celebrate, collaborate and strategize for the protection of preborn children and make abortion unthinkable in our culture. Friday’s gala recognizes pro-life champions and offsets the cost of the rally. Saturday, the rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial runs from 10am-12pm.

“Patriot Mobile is honored to sponsor this conference and rally for the second year in a row since the overturn of Roe,” said Patriot Mobile’s Chief Operating Officer Jenny Story. “We are so committed to the sanctity of life that we’ve made it one of our four pillars of giving.”

The lineup of prolife champion speakers includes Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action; Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America; Abby Johnson, President of And Then There Were None and ProLove Ministries; Shawn Carney, President & CEO of 40 Days for Life; and many more, including Patriot Mobile’s Chief Communications Officer Leigh Wambsganss.

“Every day in America there are reportedly two million couples waiting to adopt, which means there are as many as 36 waiting families for every one available baby,” said Leigh Wambsganss. “We can do better, and we must protect life. Protecting preborn patriots’ constitutional and Biblical right to life is something Patriot Mobile is committed to.”

Sign up now to attend the conference, gala and/or rally at: https://nationalcelebratelifeday.com/.

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving: the First Amendment, Second Amendment, Sanctity of Life, and we support our Military, Veterans and First Responder Heroes. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.