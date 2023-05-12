Increases Loan Balances, Credit Reserves & Liquidity

STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net loss of $53.0 thousand, or $(0.01) basic and diluted loss per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

These results compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net income of $800 thousand, or $0.20 basic and diluted earnings per share reported in the first quarter of 2022.

The first quarter of 2023 financial results were adversely impacted by increasing reserves, which resulted in an elevated provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, compared to no provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2022; and the impact of lower net interest margin which was impacted by the higher funding costs resulting from the recent uncertainty in the banking sector.

The Bank reported steady quarterly loan growth of 3.6%, as compared to December 31, 2022. Net interest margin remained strong at 3.29%. The Bank continued executing its, low-cost deposit gathering strategies to complement its branch franchise. Prepaid deposits have grown to $176.2 million as of March 31, 2023. The combination of timing events associated with the onboarding of new deposit channels and rate increases in the Bank’s steady state deposit funding has resulted in a decrease in net interest margin from the previous quarter. Net interest margin decreased 48bps from 3.77% reported in the fourth quarter of 2022, but increased 23bps from 3.06% for the first quarter of last year. The Bank’s prepaid debit card and deposit strategy programs are expected to increasingly become significant contributors to the Bank’s diversified funding sources.

Patriot President & CEO David Lowery stated: “I am excited to have been promoted to Patriot’s President and CEO and look forward to providing increased value to our customers, driving shareholder returns, and establishing Patriot as a preferred work environment for our employees. The first quarter of 2023 was a particularly challenging time for banks overall. However, during this period, PNBK made great strides in investing in its future, growing and diversifying its loan book and deposit base year over year, and increasing reserves.”

While the full impact of recent investments will take time to flow to the bottom line, the Bank’s strengths can be evidenced by:

1) A diversified portfolio with no outsized exposures, ending the quarter split between Commercial Loans, Non-Owner-Occupied CRE, and Consumer Loans at 30%, 44% and 25%, respectively. 2) A highly conservative Non-Owner-Occupied CRE portfolio with a weighted average LTV of 47%, and less than 9% of that portfolio attributable to office, land, or construction. 3) Minimal duration risk across all loans; 34% of the loan portfolio is tied to variable rates, and the fixed rate loans have a weighted average term to rate reset of less than a year-and-a-half, so they will reprice if deposit costs continue to increase; and 4) A deposit base, supported by strong relationships, insulated from risk of flight, with more than 60% federally insured and 20% tied to the Bank’s prepaid vertical.



Financial Results:

Total assets increased to $1.1 billion, as of March 31, 2023, as compared to $1.0 billion on December 31, 2022. This was primarily due to an increase in loans from $848.3 million at December 31, 2022, to $878.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Total deposits for the quarter remained stable at $856.5 million, relative to $860.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, pertaining to the measurement of credit losses on financial instruments (“CECL”), and as a result, recorded an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $7.4 million, an allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposure of $1.1 million, and a cumulative adjustment to the opening balance of accumulated deficit of $6.2 million, net of a deferred tax adjustment of $2.3 million. The adoption of CECL does not impact Patriot’s income statement, but such adoption is reflected in Patriot’s shareholder’s equity.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $8.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million or 19.1% from the first quarter of 2022 and a decline from $9.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior year first quarter was primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio and growth in prepaid deposits from the Bank’s Deposit Strategies Division. The decline from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to narrower net interest margin due to higher deposit costs and an increase in wholesale borrowings to purposely increase liquidity.

The Bank’s net interest margin was 3.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with 3.77% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 was $835 thousand and $814 thousand, respectively. The higher non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily attributable to higher non-interest income from the Bank’s Deposit Strategies Division.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, were $7.6 million and $6.4 million, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, a credit for income taxes of $19 thousand was recorded, compared to a provision for income taxes of $311 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 26.4% and 28.0%, respectively.

About the Company:

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 29th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. The emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot’s philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 1,828 $ 5,182 $ 9,026 Interest bearing deposits 58,424 33,311 35,290 Total cash and cash equivalents 60,252 38,493 44,316 Investment securities: Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 91,736 84,520 83,260 Other investments, at cost 4,450 4,450 4,450 Total investment securities 96,186 88,970 87,710 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,673 2,627 2,869 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 6,374 3,874 4,184 Gross loans receivable 878,769 848,316 773,339 Allowance for credit losses (17,801 ) (10,310 ) (9,737 ) Net loans receivable 860,968 838,006 763,602 SBA loans held for sale 6,882 5,211 5,820 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 7,308 7,267 5,596 Premises and equipment, net 30,467 30,641 31,269 Deferred tax asset 17,392 15,527 13,755 Goodwill 1,107 1,107 1,107 Core deposit intangible, net 238 249 284 Other assets 10,165 11,387 14,992 Total assets $ 1,100,012 $ 1,043,359 $ 975,504 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 152,773 $ 269,636 $ 237,825 Interest bearing deposits 703,695 590,810 542,024 Total deposits 856,468 860,446 779,849 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 150,000 85,000 90,000 Senior notes, net 11,619 11,640 12,000 Subordinated debt, net 9,847 9,840 9,818 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,130 8,128 8,121 Note payable 533 585 740 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,824 886 2,574 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,982 7,251 9,719 Total liabilities 1,045,403 983,776 912,821 Commitments and Contingencies – – – Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock – – – Common stock 106,588 106,565 106,500 Accumulated deficit (37,581 ) (31,337 ) (36,698 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,398 ) (15,645 ) (7,119 ) Total shareholders’ equity 54,609 59,583 62,683 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,100,012 $ 1,043,359 $ 975,504

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 12,550 $ 12,865 $ 7,664 Interest on investment securities 680 672 570 Dividends on investment securities 135 155 65 Other interest income 281 274 21 Total interest and dividend income 13,646 13,966 8,320 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,579 2,641 409 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,373 1,185 737 Interest on senior debt 290 228 210 Interest on subordinated debt 326 305 234 Interest on note payable and other 65 37 4 Total interest expense 5,633 4,396 1,594 Net interest income 8,013 9,570 6,726 Provision for credit losses 1,336 1,410 — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,677 8,160 6,726 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 123 108 87 Deposit fees and service charges 68 65 64 Gains on sale of loans 81 770 208 Rental income 119 118 192 Loss on sale of investment securities 24 — — Other income 420 278 263 Total non-interest income 835 1,339 814 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 4,267 4,067 3,346 Occupancy and equipment expenses 884 849 836 Data processing expenses 294 275 330 Professional and other outside services 914 775 789 Project expenses, net 27 2 52 Advertising and promotional expenses 85 41 68 Loan administration and processing expenses 51 50 105 Regulatory assessments 182 219 174 Insurance expenses 77 64 77 Communications, stationary and supplies 191 134 135 Other operating expenses 612 601 517 Total non-interest expense 7,584 7,077 6,429 (Loss) income before income taxes (72 ) 2,422 1,111 (Credit) provision for income taxes (19 ) 652 311 Net (loss) income $ (53 ) $ 1,770 $ 800 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.20 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.20

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Quarterly Performance Data: Net (loss) income $ (53 ) $ 1,770 $ 800 Return on Average Assets -0.02 % 0.66 % 0.34 % Return on Average Equity -0.39 % 11.72 % 4.88 % Net Interest Margin 3.29 % 3.77 % 3.06 % Efficiency Ratio 85.72 % 64.88 % 85.27 % Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs 85.42 % 64.86 % 84.58 % % increase (decrease) in loans 3.59 % -1.69 % 4.58 % % (decrease) increase in deposits -0.46 % 3.12 % 4.18 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 23,769 $ 18,593 $ 23,466 Other real estate owned $ — $ — $ — Total nonperforming assets $ 23,769 $ 18,593 $ 23,466 Nonaccrual loans / loans 2.70 % 2.19 % 3.03 % Nonaccrual loans / assets 2.16 % 1.78 % 2.41 % Allowance for loan losses $ 17,801 $ 10,310 $ 9,737 Allowance for loan losses / loans 2.03 % 1.22 % 1.26 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 74.89 % 55.45 % 41.49 % Loan charge-offs $ 1,798 $ 1,177 $ 185 Loan (recoveries) $ (180 ) $ (125 ) $ (17 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,618 $ 1,052 $ 168 Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 13.77 $ 15.03 $ 15.84 Non-GAAP Tangible book value per share (2) $ 13.43 $ 14.68 $ 15.49 Non-GAAP Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share (3) $ 17.06 $ 18.63 $ 17.29 Shares outstanding 3,965,186 3,965,186 3,956,492 Bank Leverage Ratio 9.25 % 9.27 % 9.94 %

(1) Book value per share represents shareholders’ equity divided by outstanding shares. (2) Tangible book value per share represents tangible assets divided by outstanding shares. (3) Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share represents tangible assets excluding unrealized loss on investments, net of income tax divided by outstanding shares.

Deposits:

(In thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Non-interest bearing: Non-interest bearing $ 124,388 $ 118,541 $ 120,835 Prepaid DDA 28,385 151,095 116,990 Total non-interest bearing 152,773 269,636 237,825 Interest bearing: NOW 29,316 34,440 42,272 Savings 56,418 71,002 105,871 Money market 158,641 164,827 117,049 Money market – prepaid deposits 147,833 46,173 29,770 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 162,734 165,793 158,625 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater 43,664 59,877 53,513 Brokered deposits 105,089 48,698 34,924 Total Interest bearing 703,695 590,810 542,024 Total Deposits $ 856,468 $ 860,446 $ 779,849 Total Prepaid deposits $ 176,218 $ 197,268 $ 146,760 Total deposits excluding brokered deposits $ 751,379 $ 811,748 $ 744,925





Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to evaluating the Company’s financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as per share numbers that exclude intangible assets and exclude the net reduction in Book equity resulting from the change in value of its Available for Sale investment securities (AFS). A computation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that due to the temporary nature of the change in AFS securities which is a result of the current interest rate environment, providing the Book value per share data excluding the Other Comprehensive Loss associated with the valuation of AFS securities provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial position. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Tangible book value per share Total shareholders’ equity $ 54,609 $ 59,583 $ 62,683 Goodwill (1,107 ) (1,107 ) (1,107 ) Core deposit intangible, net (238 ) (249 ) (284 ) Tangible book value $ 53,264 $ 58,227 $ 61,292 Shares outstanding 3,965,186 3,965,186 3,956,492 Tangible book value per share $ 13.43 $ 14.68 $ 15.49 Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share Tangible book value $ 53,264 $ 58,227 $ 61,292 Other comprehensive loss 14,398 15,645 7,119 Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss $ 67,662 $ 73,872 $ 68,411 Shares outstanding 3,965,186 3,965,186 3,956,492 Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share $ 17.06 $ 18.63 $ 17.29