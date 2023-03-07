Pre-tax Income and Net Interest Margin buoyed by exceptional loan and deposit growth

STAMFORD, Conn., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.45 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. These results compare to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.59 basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 and net income of $1.9 million, or $0.48 basic and diluted earnings per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2022 was $6.2 million, or $1.56 basic and $1.55 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net income of $5.1 million, or $1.29 basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, pre-tax income included the recognition of an Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”) of $2.9 million and non-recurring merger related costs of $1.9 million. Pre-tax income for the year ended 2022 of $7.8 million increased $3.8 million or 95% from the full year 2021 results, exclusive of non-recurring items. There were no non-recurring items in 2022 pre-tax income.

Along with reporting a substantial improvement in net interest income and strong earnings, the Bank reported loan growth of 14.7% and deposit growth of 14.9% at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. The Bank’s average net interest margin increased significantly to 3.77% for the quarter and 3.46% for the full year ended December 31, 2022, up from 3.05% and 2.92% for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The Bank’s Payments division has increasingly been contributing to the Bank’s lower-cost funding sources. This new Group is keenly focused on expanding unique deposit gathering channels, while continuing to widen the Bank’s net interest margin.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “Despite the myriad impacts related to the changing interest rate environment, we are proud of the increasing operational and financial results achieved for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Operational and business unit initiatives are gaining good traction, and we are seeing the results expressed in increasing earnings and widening net interest margin.” Mr. Russell added “Our efficiency ratio has improved significantly in the fourth quarter to 64.88%.

Michael Carrazza, Patriot’s Chairman commented, “Patriot remains aggressively committed to completing one or more transformational events that will elevate the scale of Patriot and its digital forward capabilities. Strategic discussions are actively underway; such event(s) will be coupled with the organic roll-out of initiatives on the digital deposit gathering and asset generating sides of the balance sheet.”

In December 2022, Patriot successfully completed its refinancing of its $12.0 million senior debt facility that was scheduled to mature in December 2022.

Financial Results:

Total assets increased $94.9 million to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, as compared to $948.5 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increase in net loans from $729.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $838.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased from $748.6 million on December 31, 2021 to $860.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $9.6 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 38.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $33.3 million, an increase of $8.0 million or 31.7% from the year ended December 31, 2021. These increases were primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio and growth in prepaid deposits from the Payments division.

The Bank’s net interest margin showed continued improvement, with an increase to 3.77% for the quarter and 3.46% for the full year ended December 31, 2022. This compares with 3.05% and 2.92% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

For the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022, additional provisions for loan losses of $1.4 million and $1.9 million were recorded, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $10.3 million (1.22%) of total loans, compared with $9.9 million (1.34%) on December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively. Non-interest income for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily attributable to lower gains from sales of SBA loans resulting from lower market premiums.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2022 were $7.1 million and $27.2 million, respectively. Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2021 were $8.8 million and $25.2 million, respectively, net of the ERC recognized by the Company in 2021 of $2.9 million. The Company was no longer eligible for the ERC under the CARES Act program after the third quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, a provision for income taxes of $1.6 million was recorded, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $81,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The benefit for income taxes in 2021 was primarily due to a full $1.9 million reversal of the valuation reserve for deferred tax assets, which decreased the income tax provision in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity was $59.6 million, as compared with $67.3 million on December 31, 2021. While Patriot achieved a material increase in operating and earnings performance in 2022, its equity account declined as a result of market value accounting applied to the Bank’s available-for-sale investment portfolio (“AFS”) during the period; this market value adjustment is directly correlated to the fluctuation of interest rates and does not represent a permanent impairment in value as the Company holds such investment grade securities to maturity Accordingly, on a GAAP basis, Patriot’s book value per share was $15.03 on December 31, 2022, as compared with $17.02 on December 31, 2021. Excluding the net impact of the valuation of the AFS portfolio, non-GAAP tangible book value per share was $18.63, as compared with $18.21 in the third quarter of 2022 and $17.08 on December 31, 2021.

About the Company:

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. The emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot’s philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Patriot’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Patriot’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect Patriot’s future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Patriot to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company’s loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company’s customers, vendors and communities; (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees; and (26) other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 5,182 $ 4,319 $ 3,264 Interest bearing deposits 33,311 26,865 43,781 Total cash and cash equivalents 38,493 31,184 47,045 Investment securities: Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 84,520 85,917 94,341 Other investments, at cost 4,450 4,450 4,450 Total investment securities 88,970 90,367 98,791 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,627 2,671 2,843 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,874 5,474 4,184 Gross loans receivable 848,316 862,870 739,488 Allowance for loan losses (10,310 ) (9,952 ) (9,905 ) Net loans receivable 838,006 852,918 729,583 SBA loans held for sale 5,211 8,748 3,129 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 7,267 6,504 5,822 Premises and equipment, net 30,641 30,861 31,500 Deferred tax asset 15,527 16,057 12,146 Goodwill 1,107 1,107 1,107 Core deposit intangible, net 249 261 296 Other assets 11,387 12,839 12,035 Total assets $ 1,043,359 $ 1,058,991 $ 948,481 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 269,635 $ 247,704 $ 226,713 Interest bearing deposits 590,811 586,691 521,849 Total deposits 860,446 834,395 748,562 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 85,000 125,000 90,000 Senior notes, net 11,640 12,000 12,000 Subordinated debt, net 9,840 9,832 9,811 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,128 8,125 8,119 Note payable 585 637 791 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 886 2,262 1,101 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,251 8,736 10,753 Total liabilities 983,776 1,000,987 881,137 Commitments and Contingencies — — — Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock — — — Common stock 106,565 106,542 106,479 Accumulated deficit (31,337 ) (33,107 ) (37,498 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,645 ) (15,431 ) (1,637 ) Total shareholders’ equity 59,583 58,004 67,344 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,043,359 $ 1,058,991 $ 948,481

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 12,865 $ 11,250 $ 7,916 $ 40,823 $ 30,115 Interest on investment securities 672 555 502 2,307 1,924 Dividends on investment securities 155 99 73 384 223 Other interest income 274 135 22 498 89 Total interest and dividend income 13,966 12,039 8,513 44,012 32,351 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,641 1,493 387 5,300 2,243 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,185 806 756 3,475 2,986 Interest on senior debt 228 218 227 866 913 Interest on subordinated debt 305 276 233 1,066 933 Interest on note payable and other 37 3 3 46 15 Total interest expense 4,396 2,796 1,606 10,753 7,090 Net interest income 9,570 9,243 6,907 33,259 25,261 Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,410 200 (200 ) 1,885 (500 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 8,160 9,043 7,107 31,374 25,761 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 108 102 54 386 257 Deposit fees and service charges 65 67 61 256 251 Gains on sale of loans 770 182 1,534 1,461 1,886 Rental income 118 124 143 566 543 (Loss) gain on sale of investment securities — — (43 ) — 76 Other income 278 179 556 936 1,410 Total non-interest income 1,339 654 2,305 3,605 4,423 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 4,067 4,330 3,583 15,506 11,089 Occupancy and equipment expenses 849 862 900 3,428 3,430 Data processing expenses 275 297 363 1,185 1,451 Professional and other outside services 775 541 956 2,664 3,155 Project expenses, net 2 50 1,867 133 1,882 Advertising and promotional expenses 41 50 39 232 235 Loan administration and processing expenses 50 37 73 234 134 Regulatory assessments 219 245 258 817 907 Insurance expenses 64 54 66 271 280 Communications, stationary and supplies 134 208 154 616 604 Other operating expenses 601 540 520 2,136 2,004 Total non-interest expense 7,077 7,214 8,779 27,222 25,171 Income before income taxes 2,422 2,483 633 7,757 5,013 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 652 157 (1,262 ) 1,596 (81 ) Net income $ 1,770 $ 2,326 $ 1,895 $ 6,161 $ 5,094 Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 1.56 $ 1.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 1.55 $ 1.29

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Quarterly Performance Data: Net income $ 1,770 $ 2,326 $ 1,895 $ 6,161 $ 5,094 Return on Average Assets 0.66 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.60 % 0.55 % Return on Average Equity 11.72 % 15.00 % 11.21 % 9.87 % 7.75 % Net Interest Margin 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.05 % 3.46 % 2.92 % Efficiency Ratio 64.88 % 72.89 % 95.30 % 73.84 % 84.80 % Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs 64.86 % 72.39 % 75.03 % 73.48 % 78.46 % % (decrease) increase in loans -1.69 % 0.44 % 3.49 % 14.72 % 1.27 % % increase (decrease) in deposits 3.12 % -1.46 % 1.89 % 14.95 % 9.17 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 18,593 $ 19,182 $ 23,095 $ 18,593 $ 23,095 Nonaccrual loans / loans 2.19 % 2.22 % 3.12 % 2.19 % 3.12 % Nonaccrual loans / assets 1.78 % 1.81 % 2.43 % 1.78 % 2.43 % Allowance for loan losses $ 10,310 $ 9,952 $ 9,905 $ 10,310 $ 9,905 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.22 % 1.15 % 1.34 % 1.22 % 1.34 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 55.45 % 51.88 % 42.89 % 55.45 % 42.89 % Loan charge-offs $ 1,177 $ 366 $ — $ 1,828 $ 358 Loan (recoveries) $ (125 ) $ (189 ) $ (25 ) $ (348 ) $ (179 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,052 $ 177 $ (25 ) $ 1,480 $ 179 Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 15.03 $ 14.66 $ 17.02 $ 15.03 $ 17.02 Non-GAAP Tangible book value per share (2) $ 14.68 $ 14.31 $ 16.67 $ 14.68 $ 16.67 Non-GAAP Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share (3) $ 18.63 $ 18.21 $ 17.08 $ 18.63 $ 17.08 Shares outstanding 3,965,186 3,957,269 3,956,492 3,965,186 3,956,492 Bank Leverage Ratio 9.26 % 9.23 % 9.86 % 9.26 % 9.86 % (1) Book value per share represents shareholders’ equity divided by outstanding shares. (2) Tangible book value per share represents tangible assets divided by outstanding shares. (3) Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share represents tangible assets excluding unrealized loss on investments, net of income tax divided by outstanding shares. Deposits: (In thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-interest bearing: Non-interest bearing $ 118,541 $ 125,396 $ 127,420 Prepaid DDA 151,095 122,308 99,293 Total non-interest bearing 269,636 247,704 226,713 Interest bearing: NOW 34,440 38,435 34,741 Savings 71,002 87,443 109,744 Money market 164,827 133,947 113,428 Money market – prepaid deposits 46,173 46,825 51,090 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 165,793 180,253 142,246 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater 59,877 65,362 53,584 Brokered deposits 48,698 34,426 17,016 Total Interest bearing $ 590,810 $ 586,691 $ 521,849 Total Deposits $ 860,446 $ 834,395 $ 748,562 Total Prepaid deposits $ 197,268 $ 169,133 $ 150,383 Total deposits excluding brokered deposits $ 811,748 $ 799,969 $ 731,546

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to evaluating the Company’s financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax income excluding Employee Retention Credit and project expenses, and per share numbers that exclude intangible assets and exclude the net reduction in Book equity resulting from the change in value of its Available for Sale investment securities (AFS). A computation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited): Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net Income excluding Employee retention Credit (ERC) and project expenses: Net Income reported $ 1,770 $ 1,895 $ 6,161 $ 5,094 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 652 (1,262 ) 1,596 (81 ) Income before income taxes reported 2,422 633 7,757 5,013 Employee Retention Credit — — — (2,896 ) Project expenses related to merger with American Challenger — 1,851 — 1,851 Pre-tax income excluding ERC and project expenses $ 2,422 $ 2,484 $ 7,757 $ 3,968 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Tangible book value per share Total shareholders’ equity $ 59,583 $ 58,004 $ 67,344 Goodwill (1,107 ) (1,107 ) (1,107 ) Core deposit intangible, net (249 ) (261 ) (296 ) Tangible book value $ 58,227 $ 56,636 $ 65,941 Shares outstanding 3,965,186 3,957,269 3,956,492 Tangible book value per share $ 14.68 $ 14.31 $ 16.67 Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share Tangible book value $ 58,227 $ 56,636 $ 65,941 Other comprehensive loss 15,645 15,431 1,637 Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss $ 73,872 $ 72,067 $ 67,578 Shares outstanding 3,965,186 3,957,269 3,956,492 Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share $ 18.63 $ 18.21 $ 17.08