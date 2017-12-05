Breaking News
Home / Top News / Patriot Software Partners With AmTrust to Provide “Pay As You Owe®” Workers’ Compensation Insurance

Patriot Software Partners With AmTrust to Provide “Pay As You Owe®” Workers’ Compensation Insurance

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot Software, LLC has partnered with AmTrust North America, Inc., to offer “Pay As You Owe” (PAYO) workers’ compensation insurance.

AmTrust is a Fortune 500 company and one of the top workers’ comp insurance providers for small businesses in the U.S. Customers of Patriot Software Payroll can use AmTrust PAYOto automatically calculate their workers’ compensation premiums based on their actual employee payrolls. This saves employers from making large annual or semi-annual payments.

Through the partnership, AmTrust workers’ comp is integrated with Patriot’s payroll offerings. Customers with an AmTrust workers’ comp policy assign classification codes to their employees and run payrolls as normal. Patriot seamlessly sends the payroll information to AmTrust, who then calculates the premiums. Customers receive an email notification from AmTrust with a breakdown of the premium by state and classification code.  AmTrust will debit the premium from the customer’s bank account.

“We are excited to offer a ‘Pay As You Owe’ workers’ comp option to our payroll customers, through AmTrust,” says Annie Hambach, Director of Training and Development. “When payroll and workers’ comp are integrated, business owners enjoy accurate premium calculations and easier budgeting, making smaller payments spread over the year.”

To sign up for workers’ compensation coverage from AmTrust, Patriot customers can request a quote from AmTrust inside the software. Once a workers’ comp insurance policy has been established, Patriot will begin transmitting their payroll information to AmTrust.  

Patriot Software, located in Canton, Ohio, provides award-winning online payroll and accounting software for small businesses. For information on all of Patriot’s products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit www.patriotsoftware.com.

Contact: Patriot Software, LLC
Michele Bossart
Marketing Manager
877-968-7147 ext. 182
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.