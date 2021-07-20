Breaking News
Pattern Ag Moves into New Headquarters, Enabling Continued Commercial Growth and Research Advancements

Pattern Ag’s recent move into their new facility ensures their ability to scale and service their growing customer base while maintaining a heavy emphasis on promising research developments coming down the pike

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PatternAg, Inc., has recently completed the transition to their new headquarters, while continuing to be located in Emeryville, California. The newly remodeled facility nearly doubles the footprint of Pattern Ag’s previous headquarters, and boasts of several key improvements for their team.

“A big driver in selecting the new location was the ability to greatly expand and scale our lab operations,” says Katie Hsia, Head of Corporate Operations. She continues, “We will now be able to process customer samples faster and more efficiently than ever before, and ramp up our research and development efforts at the same time.” The new space boasts of a unique soil processing area, more bench space for the expanding lab team, and state-of-the-art next generation sequencing equipment.

Rob Hranac, CEO of Pattern Ag explains, “We had outgrown our current space, which is a great problem to have.” He goes on to say, “The new collaboration spaces and individual work stations we have now allow us to work cross functionally and independently more easily than ever before as we grow our organization in the coming years.”

Pattern Ag can now be found at 1250 45th St, Suite 340, Emeryville, CA 94608. With any inquiries email [email protected] or visit www.pattern.ag for more information.

About PatternAg, Inc.

Founded in 2018, PatternAg envisions a future where conventional agricultural inputs are enhanced and eventually replaced by precision microbiome engineering, improving farm productivity and sustainability. Pattern is headquartered in Emeryville, CA with field teams in six Midwestern states. Pattern uses metagenomic analytics to help farmers optimize their spend on fertility and crop protection inputs, while improving the long term productivity of their land. To learn more, visit www.pattern.ag.

