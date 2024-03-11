Company invited to join NVIDIA startup program “Inception” and generative AI platform “BioNeMo™”

REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced that Mark R. Anderson, Chairman and CEO, will attend NVIDIA’s GTC 2024 Conference. The flagship conference on Artificial Intelligence and accelerated computing, set for March 18-21 at the San Jose CA Convention Center, will feature leaders across a broad swath of industries discussing how they’re charting the path to AI-driven innovation.

During the conference, Pattern will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners, showcasing the Company’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones. To schedule a meeting with Pattern, please contact Pattern’s Executive Vice President of Special Projects, Denyse Hudson, at [email protected].

Pattern was recently invited by the firm to join NVIDIA’s Inception program, and has now moved to its top support category. Launched in 2016, this global program offers technology and marketing support to over 17,000 startups across multiple industries and over 125 countries. The Inception program helps startups evolve faster through cutting-edge technology, and provides opportunities to connect with venture capitalists as well as obtain access to the latest technical resources from NVIDIA. Unlike traditional accelerators, Inception supports all stages of a startup’s life cycle.

In addition, the Company has been invited to participate in NVIDIA’s BioNeMo™, a generative AI platform for drug discovery that simplifies and accelerates the training of models on proprietary data, ensuring easy, scalable model deployment for drug discovery applications. BioNeMo offers an expedited path to both AI model development and deployment, accelerating the journey to AI-powered drug discovery.

Mr. Anderson commented, “Pattern uses proprietary pattern discovery techniques to perform high-dimensional data analytics in any field with significant data complexity. The result has been the delivery of breakthrough drug discoveries by Pattern with demonstrable value. The BioNeMo framework enables biotech and pharma companies to rapidly spin up small molecule design capabilities – and the Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) will add value to those capabilities by adding Pattern Discovery and Explainable AI on top of BioNeMo output. The PDE run on BioNeMo outputs will enable the discovery of engineering principles that computational chemists can use to inform their intuition, generate novel hypotheses, and ultimately, make discoveries. Additionally, Pattern’s explainable AI (TrueXAI™) technology will enable the direct exploration of molecular design rules discovered by foundation models and sub-models within BioNeMo.”

Mr. Anderson added, “2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Pattern. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on R&D and asset generation. We are now at an inflection point as we move from generating specific high-value assets to commercializing them. Over the past eight years, our technical team has been perfecting these assets, including combination cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the top five cancers, in which we are looking to partner with firms to bring these drugs into clinical trials; the Pattern Discovery Engine™; ProSpectral™, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument; and TrueXAI™.”

Pattern Computer, Inc., a Seattle-area company, uses its proprietary Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. Its proprietary mathematical techniques can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and finance. www.patterncomputer.com.

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2024 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI™, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.