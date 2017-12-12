Breaking News
Home / Top News / Patton’s New PoE Extender Wins Two More Industry Awards

Patton’s New PoE Extender Wins Two More Industry Awards

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Communications Solutions and Cabling Installation & Maintenance recognize Patton with two distinguished awards.

CopperLink™ Ethernet Extenders… Going the Distance! 

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—announced today the company’s CopperLink 1101 Power-over-Ethernet Extender has added two additional industry awards to the product’s growing list of accolades:

  • Cabling Installation & Maintenance (CIM) magazine “Innovators Award”  — CIM magazine honored Patton with a platinum-level award. The judging panel consisted of cabling and communications system designers, specifiers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience.

    “This prestigious program celebrates the most innovative products and services in the structured cabling industry. Our 2017 Honorees are outstanding examples of companies making an impact in the industry,” commented CIM Publisher Alan Bergstein.

  • TMC’s Communications Solutions magazine “Product of the Year Award— This award is given to companies that develop innovative products amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months.

    Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC, congratulated Patton: “The CopperLink 1101 product line is among the most innovative solutions this year. Patton’s PoE extender series facilitates business-transforming voice, data and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Patton in 2018 and beyond.”

Patton’s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Extender changes the game for IP-network engineers who design and deploy endpoint devices such as IP cameras, IP phones, digital signage, and a plethora of other Ethernet devices

“Network cabling can be difficult and expensive to replace. It’s often encased in concrete, embedded in walls, or buried under asphalt,” explains. Johnnie Grant III, product manager. “By re-using legacy cabling our solution saves time and money while empowering digital transformation.”

Using a single pair of common copper telephone wire or coaxial cable, the CopperLink 1101 extends 10/100 Ethernet up to 3,300 feet (915 meters)—plus up to 15 Watts of 802.3af (or legacy) PoE—to IP-enabled devices.

Available in commercial, industrial, and IP67-compliant versions, the CL1101 eliminates the expense of a high-voltage construction project by leveraging low-voltage copper infrastructure to enable All-IP migration and the Internet of Things (IoT).

In October Patton announced a new portfolio of xDSL CPE that covers gaps in broadband services.

Media Contacts:
TMC: Stephanie Thompson | +1 203-852-6800, ext. 139 | [email protected]  
CIM: Patrick McLaughlin | +1 603-891-9260 | [email protected]
PATTON: Glendon Flowers | +1 301-975-1000 | [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.