Patton’s New PoE Extender Wins Two More Industry Awards

Communications Solutions and Cabling Installation & Maintenance recognize Patton with two distinguished awards.

CopperLink™ Ethernet Extenders… Going the Distance!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—announced today the company’s CopperLink 1101 Power-over-Ethernet Extender has added two additional industry awards to the product’s growing list of accolades:

Cabling Installation & Maintenance (CIM) magazine “Innovators Award” — CIM magazine honored Patton with a platinum-level award. The judging panel consisted of cabling and communications system designers, specifiers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience. “This prestigious program celebrates the most innovative products and services in the structured cabling industry. Our 2017 Honorees are outstanding examples of companies making an impact in the industry,” commented CIM Publisher Alan Bergstein.

— CIM magazine honored Patton with a platinum-level award. The judging panel consisted of cabling and communications system designers, specifiers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience. TMC’s Communications Solutions magazine “Product of the Year Award” — This award is given to companies that develop innovative products amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months. Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC, congratulated Patton: “The CopperLink 1101 product line is among the most innovative solutions this year. Patton’s PoE extender series facilitates business-transforming voice, data and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Patton in 2018 and beyond.”

Patton’s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Extender changes the game for IP-network engineers who design and deploy endpoint devices such as IP cameras, IP phones, digital signage, and a plethora of other Ethernet devices

“Network cabling can be difficult and expensive to replace. It’s often encased in concrete, embedded in walls, or buried under asphalt,” explains. Johnnie Grant III, product manager. “By re-using legacy cabling our solution saves time and money while empowering digital transformation.”

Using a single pair of common copper telephone wire or coaxial cable, the CopperLink 1101 extends 10/100 Ethernet up to 3,300 feet (915 meters)—plus up to 15 Watts of 802.3af (or legacy) PoE—to IP-enabled devices.

Available in commercial, industrial, and IP67-compliant versions, the CL1101 eliminates the expense of a high-voltage construction project by leveraging low-voltage copper infrastructure to enable All-IP migration and the Internet of Things (IoT).

In October Patton announced a new portfolio of xDSL CPE that covers gaps in broadband services.

Media Contacts:

TMC: Stephanie Thompson | +1 203-852-6800, ext. 139 | [email protected]

CIM: Patrick McLaughlin | +1 603-891-9260 | [email protected]

PATTON: Glendon Flowers | +1 301-975-1000 | [email protected]