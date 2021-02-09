Pau Hana Surf Supply Releases New “Hikeable” Paddleboard

The Solo™ SUP opens new frontiers for adventure seekers.

New “Hikeable” Paddleboard New “Hikeable” Paddleboard

Los Angeles, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Pau Hana Surf Supply announced the Solo SUP™ Backcountry, a new inflatable paddleboard package that is a breakthrough in size, weight, portability, modularity and integration. The Solo SUP™ Backcountry is a new “Hikeable” paddleboard and offers an innovative way for digital nomads to explore remote waterways accessible only by long hikes or portages.

“Instant adventure, that’s what I thought when I opened the box and lifted out the Solo SUP pack.” says Evelyn O’Doherty, Editor and Publisher of Standup Journal. “I immediately wanted to sling it over my shoulders and head out the door. I think this recent innovation by the Pau Hana Surf Supply crew is going to open up a new world of hiking and paddleboarding.”

The 10’10” Solo™ SUP, which weighs approximately 14.8lbs, efficiently rolls into a form no bigger than a sleeping bag. The patent-pending Solo™ paddle is configurable as a full-sized adjustable SUP paddle or canoe/packraft paddle, and features an industry-first soft, rollable blade that reduces dimensional bulk. It comes with its own case to be stored within the package or carried on its own. A soft accessory case organizes all components and doubles as a food storage container. All of this gear efficiently fits neatly inside the self-contained TPU gear bag with room to spare.

The backpack features padded shoulder straps with detachable rigging and is easy to carry on day hikes to remote backcountry waterways. The total package weighs a mere 23lbs and is attachable to a bike via a daisy chain or can be easily tossed into the backseat of a car.

The Solo SUP™ Backcountry is redefining where adventure seekers can go with a paddleboard.

Pau Hana Surf Supply is a minority-owned business founded in 2006 in Santa Clarita, CA by Asian Pacific Islander Todd Caranto. Pau Hana Surf Supply is one of the original pioneers of the SUP industry. For more information visit www.pauhanasurfco.com/products/1010-solo-backcountry

# # #

For more information about Pau Hana Surf Supply or to schedule an interview with Todd Caranto, email [email protected], call +1 (805) 764-1210 [or] +44 (0)791-9076-798 or visit https://www.pauhanasurfco.com

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/pau-hana-surf-supply-releases-new-hikeable-paddleboard.html

Attachment