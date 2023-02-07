Oakland, California, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paul Andre de Vera, seasoned enterprise SEO and host of the SEO video show, is now offering a range of consulting services that are designed to empower businesses to reach new heights in their digital marketing efforts and drive sustainable growth through increased online stability.

As an award-winning seo consultant, Paul Andre de Vera’s mission is to provide effective, efficient, and personalized SEO strategies to businesses of all sizes that will help them achieve tangible results, their digital marketing goals and increase their yearly revenue.

Paul Andre de Vera states, “I am committed to providing ethical and effective SEO services that deliver results to my clients. I believe in open and transparent communication and always prioritize the needs and goals of my clients.”

Take Your Business To The Next Level

Paul Andre de Vera is an expert enterprise seo consultant with over 15 years of experience in B2B SaaS and understands how to work with internal processes, stakeholders, and development teams.

With his expertise, Paul Andre de Vera can devise highly strategic and effective SEO strategies for enterprise companies in any industry that can help inform sales, build brand awareness, and provide insights and value to many different areas of your business.

Some of his enterprise SEO services are:

Startup SEO

Over the years, Paul Andre de Vera has worked with businesses of various sizes, including offering his services as a startup seo consultant.

Startup SEO is an integral part of building a successful startup from the ground up, and Paul Andre de Vera delivers a low-cost, high-reward business strategy that is ideal for any startup in hyper-growth.

Paul Andre de Vera helped his clients increase organic traffic by 10x by delivering:

Local SEO

As a renowned clothing shop and restaurant owner, Paul Andre de Vera understands local businesses’ needs and budgets, which is why he has expanded his services as a local seo consultant.

With his unique strategies, he is committed to helping increase sales for local businesses, drive more in-store foot traffic, and tap into the local shopping boom.

Some of his local SEO services include:

Assisting with your Google business profile

On-page SEO (brand awareness, proximity optimization, and a local SEO marketing plan)

Off-page SEO (short URL, descriptive URL, internal links, and proprietary content tuning)

Performance Driven SEO

Paul Andre de Vera offers a list of targeted performance-driven SEO and consultancy services that will help increase your business’s traffic, marketing, online visibility, and growth.

Search Discovery – Where are your competitors winning and why? Which keywords and pages on your site are doing the majority of the heavy lifting? Paul Andre de Vera provides competitive insights analysis, content gap analysis, organic brand analysis, and competitor domain trends.

– Where are your competitors winning and why? Which keywords and pages on your site are doing the majority of the heavy lifting? Paul Andre de Vera provides competitive insights analysis, content gap analysis, organic brand analysis, and competitor domain trends. Content Analysis – What is your company doing now that is driving conversions, and where should you double down? With his services, Paul Andre de Vera delivers content gap analysis, page performative analysis, keyword analysis, foundational quick wins audit, and consumer demand analysis.

– What is your company doing now that is driving conversions, and where should you double down? With his services, Paul Andre de Vera delivers content gap analysis, page performative analysis, keyword analysis, foundational quick wins audit, and consumer demand analysis. Audience Insights – What is most important to your company’s audience, and how do you get in front of them? Paul Andre de Vera offers audience research, user journey mapping, landing page analysis, and Reddit/Quora analysis.

To find out more about Paul Andre de Vera and to see a complete list of his SEO consultancy services, please visit his website at https://paulandre.com.

