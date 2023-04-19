NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has announced that Paul Donahue joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Donahue brings over 35 years of real estate capital markets expertise to Greystone’s lending platform, and is based in Boston, MA.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Donahue was a Senior Vice President at Grandbridge Real Estate Capital where he served capital needs of pension fund advisors, family office, affordable housing sponsors, and institutional clients with debt solutions across a range of asset types across the country. Throughout his career, Mr. Donahue held roles at CBRE, Berkshire Mortgage Finance and Krupp Realty (now Berkshire Property Advisors). He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Harvard College and an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

“Paul’s expertise across a broad range of property types and capital sources will serve as a valuable asset to our team,” said Mr. Rich Martinez, Head of Agency Production at Greystone, and to whom Mr. Donahue reports. “Borrowers are increasingly seeking creative and alternative structures to find optimal financing solutions, and Paul brings critical relationships that will benefit our clients.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

