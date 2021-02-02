Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Paul Gabriel recounts a life filled with fun and fulfilment in ‘Pip’s Memoirs and Manoeuvres’

Paul Gabriel recounts a life filled with fun and fulfilment in ‘Pip’s Memoirs and Manoeuvres’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

New book shares one man’s lifetime of adventure and business lessons — and plenty of moves

STRAMSHALL, England, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — House mover extraordinaire and now published author Paul Gabriel recounts his fun-filled life journey in his debut book, “Pip’s Memoirs and Manoeuvres” (published by AuthorHouse UK).

 

The book begins with the author who, at the age of 20, goes to London and finds a job at a leading wallpaper/fabric emporium. There, he learns a great deal about wallpapers, paints and general interior design. Then, feeling as though he could excel on his own, he leaves to set up as a self-employed interior decorator and kitchen manufacturer. Before long, he meets and marries a beautiful woman named Rosemary. Readers follow the couple as they start a family, raise and privately educate their four children, move house every three years until their 14th move when they finally settle down debt-free.

 

“No other story covers 14 moves as well as clearing debts,” Gabriel states. “This book will appeal to readers because (it will remind them that) if you put your mind to it, you can do anything. Hard work doesn’t kill anyone.”

 

People who enjoy buying a house, renovating it and moving households will enjoy “Pip’s Memoirs and Manoeuvres.” Visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/820516-pips-memoirs-and-manoeuvres to purchase a copy.

 

“Pip’s Memoirs and Manoeuvres”

By Paul Gabriel

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 62 pages | ISBN 9781665584814

E-Book | 62 pages | ISBN 9781665584821

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Paul Gabriel was born in 1948 as the youngest of five privately educated children. He has lived in London, the south and the Midlands. He ran an interior decorating business, which led onto a successful kitchen business, making and supplying cupboards and doors, etc. He has raised four children with his darling wife Rosemary.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
AuthorHouseUK
0-800-014-8641
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.