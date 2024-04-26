SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that in accordance with the share tender offer announced on March 15, 2024, it will purchase shares up to the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price of $15 million. As of April 26, 2024, Computershare, the Depository for the tender offer, has received tender requests for $5.88 million of shares at $80 a share. The tender offer ends on May 7, 2024 at 5:00 CDT.
Contact Info:
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9000
[email protected] https://paulmueller.com
