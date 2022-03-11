Breaking News
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

  PAUL MUELLER COMPANY  
  TWELVE-MONTH REPORT  
  (In thousands)  
                               
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
                               
          Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
          December 31     December 31  
          2021     2020     2021     2020  
                               
  Net Sales     $  46,993   $  54,126   $  184,613   $  201,116  
  Cost of Sales       37,461     37,908     136,167     140,313  
  Gross Profit     $  9,532   $  16,218   $  48,446   $  60,803  
  Selling, General and Administrative Expense     9,756     10,999     43,884     44,155  
  Goodwill Impairment Expense           15,397         15,397  
  Operating Income (Loss)     $  (224)   $  (10,178)   $  4,562   $  1,251  
  Interest Expense       (98)     (173)     (742)     (992)  
  PPP Loan Forgiveness               1,884      
  Other Income       2,780     339     2,844     1,208  
  Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes    $  2,458   $  (10,012)   $  8,548   $  1,467  
  Provision for Income Taxes       496     1,263     1,547     4,024  
  Net Income (Loss)     $  1,962   $  (11,275)   $  7,001   $  (2,557)  
                               
  Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––   Basic   $ 1.81   $ (9.43)   $ 6.44   $ (2.14)  
      Diluted   $ 1.81   $ (9.43)   $ 6.44   $ (2.14)  
                               

 

                       
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  
                       
                Twelve Months Ended  
                December 31  
                2021   2020  
                       
  Net Income (Loss)           $ 7,001   $ (2,557)  
  Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:              
  Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment       (1,889)   3,419  
  Change in Pension Liability           6,206   (2,730)  
  Comprehensive Income (Loss)       $ 11,318   $ (1,868)  
                       
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
                       
                December 31   December 31  
                2021   2020  
                       
  Cash and Short-Term Investments           $ 11,281   $ 22,943  
  Accounts Receivable           25,774   20,462  
  Inventories             26,454   17,926  
  Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases       23   3  
  Other Current Assets           1,814   1,771  
  Current Assets   $ 65,346   $ 63,105  
                       
  Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   41,250   46,570  
  Right of Use Assets           2,526   2,448  
  Other Assets   7,003   8,732  
  Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases       164   83  
  Total Assets   $ 116,289   $ 120,938  
                       
  Accounts Payable           $ 14,470   $ 11,316  
  Current Maturities and Short-Term debt           1,330   2,115  
  Current Lease Liabilities           483   519  
  Other Current Liabilities           27,691   24,656  
  Current Liabilities   $ 43,974   $ 38,606  
                       
  Long-Term Debt   14,241   18,440    
  Long-Term Pension Liabilities           18,036   30,047  
  Other Long-Term Liabilities   1,848   2,226  
  Lease Liabilities             897   1,075  
  Total Liabilities           $ 78,996   $ 90,394  
  Shareholders’ Investment   37,293   30,544  
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Investment   $ 116,289   $ 120,938  
                       

 

 

   
  SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA  
                                     
                          December 31   December 31      
                          2021   2020      
         Book Value per Common Share           $ 34.32   $ 25.54      
         Total Shares Outstanding           1,086,661   1,195,747      
         Backlog               $ 78,357   $ 61,563      
                                     
   CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT  
                              Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)      
                                   
              Common Stock   Paid-in Surplus   Retained Earnings   Treasury Stock        
                        Total  
  Balance, December 31, 2020     $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 65,927   $ (6,344)   $ (40,255)   $ 30,544  
  Add (Deduct):                              
    Net Income             7,001           7,001  
    Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                   4,317   4,317  
    Dividends, $.15 per Common Share           (164)           (164)  
    Treasury Stock Acquisition                 (4,405)       (4,405)  
  Balance, December 31, 2021     $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 72,764   $ (10,749)   $ (35,938)   $ 37,293  
                                     
                                     
   CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS  
                          Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021   Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020      
                                 
                                 
                                 
        Operating Activities:                  
                           
          Net Income (Loss)       $ 7,001   $ (2,557)      
                           
          Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:              
        Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense       (5,805)   (3,078)      
        Bad Debt (Recovery ) Expense       (528)   168      
        Depreciation & Amortization       6,547   7,083      
        Deferred Tax Expense               1,792   533      
        (Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment       (57)   5      
        (Gain) Recognized on Sale of Subsidiary           (3,208)        
        Goodwill Impairment Expense                 15,397      
        Interest on Lease Liability for Financing       (15)   (18)      
        PPP Loan Forgiveness               (1,884)        
          Change in Assets and Liabilities                  
        (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable       (1,116)   7,879      
        (Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings       (2,380)   1,198      
        (Inc) Dec in Inventories       (8,578)   2,626      
        Dec in Prepayments       3   165      
        (Inc) Dec in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases           (101)   730      
        (Inc) in Other Assets       (1,801)   (450)      
        Dec (Inc) in Deferred Taxes               1,968   (866)      
        Inc in Accounts Payable       3,748   782      
        (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax               (591)   505      
        (Dec) Inc in Accrued Expenses       (5,487)   4,633      
        Inc (Dec) in Advanced Billings       11,498   (1,241)      
        (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings       (672)   (6,262)      
        Inc in Lease Liability for Operating               255   296      
        Inc in Lease Liability for Financing               103   487      
        Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating           (298)   (323)      
        (Dec) Inc in Long Term Liabilities       (378)   660      
         Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities       $ 16   $ 28,352      
                           
        Investing Activities                  
        Intangibles                 (105)        
        Proceeds from Sales of Equipment       81   14      
        Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment       (5,262)   (7,253)      
         Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities       $ (5,286)   $ (7,239)      
                           
        Financing Activities                  
        Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing           (259)   (269)      
        (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net       (590)   (4,150)      
        (Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt       (1,653)   2,230      
        Dividends paid               (164)        
        Treasury Stock Acquisitions       (4,405)   (3)      
        Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities       $ (7,071)   $ (2,192)      
                           
        Effect of Exchange Rate Changes       679   2,950      
                           
        Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents       $ (11,662)   $ 21,871      
                           
        Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year       22,943   1,072      
                           
        Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year       $ 11,281   $ 22,943      
                                     

 

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31  
Revenue   2021     2020    
Domestic $32,897   $41,909    
Mueller BV $14,451   $12,306    
Eliminations ($355 ) ($89 )  
Net Revenue $46,993   $54,126    
       

 

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

       
Twelve Months Ended December 31  
Revenue   2021     2020    
Domestic $137,079   $154,888    
Mueller BV $48,820   $47,213    
Eliminations ($1,286 ) ($985 )  
Net Revenue $184,613   $201,116    
       

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

       
Three Months Ended December 31  
Net Income   2021     2020    
Domestic $961   $3,959    
Mueller BV $963   ($15,189 )  
Eliminations $38   ($45 )  
Net Income $1,962   ($11,275 )  
       

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

       
Twelve Months Ended December 31  
Net Income   2021     2020    
Domestic $7,328   $12,184    
Mueller BV ($365 ) ($14,758 )  
Eliminations $38   $17    
Net Income $7,001   ($2,557 )  
       

B. Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2021 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis including the sale of Mueller Field Operations, Inc. (MFO) to MFO’s management on December 31, 2021.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $1.20 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $4.0 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $57,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.23 for December, 2020 and 1.13 for December, 2021, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2021 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com

