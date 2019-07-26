Breaking News
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                           
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
      June 30   June 30   June 30
        2019       2018       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                           
Net Sales   $   54,061     $   62,705     $   95,943     $   108,783     $   188,370     $   199,499  
Cost of Sales       38,940         48,240         70,766         82,042         138,984         146,078  
Gross Profit   $   15,121     $   14,465     $   25,177     $   26,741     $   49,386     $   53,421  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense       10,997         12,409         22,496         24,074         45,559         46,738  
Operating Income (Loss)   $   4,124     $   2,056     $   2,681     $   2,667     $   3,827     $   6,683  
Interest Expense       (187 )       (205 )       (595 )       (551 )       (964 )       (770 )
Other Income (Expense)       8         (129 )       285         162         341         (1,245 )
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $   3,945     $   1,722     $   2,371     $   2,278     $   3,204     $   4,668  
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes       981         149         487         323         636         5,549  
Net Income (Loss)   $   2,964     $   1,573     $   1,884     $   1,955     $   2,568     $   (881 )
                           
Earnings per Common Share  –– Basic   $ 2.48     $ 1.31     $ 1.58     $ 1.63     $ 2.15     $ (0.74 )
  Diluted   $ 2.48     $ 1.31     $ 1.58     $ 1.63     $ 2.15     $ (0.74 )

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
         
    Six Months Ended
    June 30
      2019       2018  
         
Net Income   $   1,884     $   1,955  
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax:        
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment     12       (814 )
Change in Pension Liability       –          –   
Amortization of De-Designated Hedges       –          –   
Comprehensive Income    $   1,896     $   1,141  

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
    June 30   December 31
      2019       2018  
         
Cash and Short-Term Investments   $   897     $   715  
Accounts Receivable       34,867         27,533  
Inventories       25,238         26,678  
Other Current Assets       2,096         2,066  
Current Assets   $   63,098     $   56,992  
         
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment       49,198         50,699  
Other Assets       23,457         22,497  
Total Assets   $   135,753     $   130,188  
         
Accounts Payable   $   13,732     $   11,177  
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt       9,277         10,332  
Other Current Liabilities       33,989         26,131  
Current Liabilities   $   56,998     $   47,640  
         
Long-Term Debt       16,223         21,478  
Long-Term Pension Liabilities       30,841         32,081  
Other Long-Term Liabilities       2,167         1,361  
Total Liabilities   $   106,229     $   102,560  
Shareholders’ Investment       29,524         27,628  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Investment   $   135,753     $   130,188  
         

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
         
    June 30   December 31
      2019       2018  
Book Value per Common Share   $ 24.68     $ 23.10  
Total Shares Outstanding       1,196,187         1,196,187  
Backlog   $   100,693     $   97,354  

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT 
     Common
Stock 		   Paid-in Surplus   Retained
Earnings		   Treasury Stock   Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total
Balance, December 31, 2018   $   1,508     $   9,708     $   61,895     $   (6,332 )   $   (39,151 )   $   27,628  
Add (Deduct):                        
Net Income             1,884                 1,884  
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                     12         12  
Treasury Stock Acquisition                            –  
Balance, June 30, 2019   $   1,508     $   9,708     $   63,779     $   (6,332 )   $   (39,139 )   $   29,524  

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
    Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2019		   Six Months
Ended
June 30,2018
Operating Activities:        
         
Net Income   $   1,884     $   1,955  
         
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:        
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense       (1,241 )       (3,841 )
Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)       (242 )       (20 )
Depreciation & Amortization       3,275         2,928  
(Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment       (17 )       (156 )
Change in Assets and Liabilities        
(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable       (7,053 )       (10,503 )
(Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings       251         (54 )
(Inc) Dec in Inventories       1,440         (422 )
(Inc) Dec in Prepayments       (280 )       (1,814 )
(Inc) Dec Other Assets       (78 )       (3 )
Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable       2,555         6,220  
Inc (Dec) Other Accrued Expenses       (2,478 )       (1,363 )
Inc (Dec) Advanced Billings       3,965         (4,687 )
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings       6,371         (648 )
Inc (Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities       (135 )       (190 )
Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities   $   8,217     $   (12,598 )
         
Investing Activities        
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment       31         161  
Additions to Property and Equipment       (1,768 )       (3,840 )
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities   $   (1,737 )   $   (3,679 )
         
Financing Activities        
(Repayment) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net       (1,055 )       9,869  
(Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt       (5,210 )       1,768  
Treasury Stock Acquisitions       –         (2 )
Net Cash (Required) Provided for Financing Activities   $   (6,265 )   $   11,635  
         
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes        (33 )       (1,141 )
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents   $   182     $   (5,783 )
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year     715       6,571  
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter   $   897     $   788  
         

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(1) Results of Operations: (In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 40,110   $ 40,073  
Mueller BV $ 14,419   $ 22,896  
Eliminations $ (468 ) $ (264 )
Net Revenue $ 54,061   $ 62,705  

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 68,022   $ 72,705  
Mueller BV $ 29,082   $ 36,504  
Eliminations $ (1,161 ) $ (426 )
Net Revenue $ 95,943   $ 108,783  

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 132,407   $ 138,528  
Mueller BV $ 57,919   $ 61,651  
Eliminations $ (1,956 ) $ (680 )
Net Revenue $ 188,370   $ 199,499  

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 2,878   $ 1,261  
Mueller BV $ 83   $ 309  
Eliminations $ 3   $ 3  
Net Income $ 2,964   $ 1,573  

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 1,822   $ 2,115  
Mueller BV $ 88   $ (191 )
Eliminations $ (26 ) $ 31  
Net Income $ 1,884   $ 1,955  

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income   2019     2018  
Domestic $ 4,393   $ 1,121  
Mueller BV $ (1,804 ) $ (2,131 )
Eliminations $ (21 ) $ 129  
Net Income $ 2,568   $ (881 )

B. Backlog rose during the first half of 2019 to $100.7 million on June 30, 2019 from $97.4 million on December 31, 2018. The increase was additional orders in the strong pharmaceutical market offset by the reduction in backlog in the Dairy Farm Equipment product line in the United States which has worked through the unusually large backlog of equipment sold into Canada. Backlog in The Netherlands fell to $10.8 million on March 31, 2019 from the $13.8 million on December 31, 2018, due to weaker demand in the Dutch market.

C. Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was down by $8.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. Revenues were flat in the US and the drop was related primarily to a large heat transfer order that Mueller B.V. shipped in the second quarter of last year.  

D. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was up $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. In the US, Net Income was up $1.6 million, primarily from the $1.3 million (net of tax) positive change in the effect of LIFO explained in footnote H. Mueller B.V. profits were down slightly for the quarter compared to 2018.  However, their expense control measures are beginning to work as profits were only down $0.2 million on $8.5 million in less revenue. 

E. Tax expense of approximately $4.2 million was recognized in December 2017 due to new United States federal tax legislation under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).  This included a $0.9 million transition tax expense estimate and $3.3 million tax expense due to the revaluation of the deferred tax asset due to a decrease in the tax rate. In certain cases, the Company recorded for 2017 a reasonable estimate of the effects of the TCJA, and accordingly such amounts are provisional.  In September 2018, tax expense was increased by $0.2 million to finalize the transition tax for 2017.       

F. Mueller B.V. was in violation of certain financial covenants in its bank borrowing facility as of December 31, 2018. On March 4, 2019, the Company loaned Mueller B.V. $3.4 million in subordinated debt. This amount plus an additional $1.1 million of subordinated debt loaned to Mueller B.V. in November 2018 was used to pay down the variable rate note payable by $4.5 million on March 8, 2019. Mueller B.V. also agreed to reduce their capacity of the revolving credit facility from $8.0 million to $6.8 million and to complete an independent review of the business and real estate valuation acceptable to the lender. In return, the lender waived the loan covenant violations as of December 31, 2018 and future violations of these covenants through March 31, 2020.  The independent business review was finished and reviewed with the bank.  Management and the bank are currently discussing a path forward.

G. A total of $6.6 million has been loaned to Mueller B.V. by the Company in the trailing twelve months through March 31, 2019.  This lending and the first quarter domestic loss of $1.1 million has resulted in the Company requesting an amendment to the bank borrowing facility in the United States to accommodate its lending to Mueller B.V. On, April 25, 2019, the lender provided an amendment excluding, from the fixed charge coverage ratio calculation, $2 million of the March 4th loan to Mueller B.V. described in F. above. All covenants were met as of June 30, 2019.

H. The pre-tax results for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.4 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, were unfavorably affected by a $0.5 increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended June 30, 2018, were unfavorably affected by a $1.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2018, were unfavorably affected by a $1.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve.  The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, were unfavorably affected by a $2.2 million increase in the LIFO reserve.  

I. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary.  The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for June, 2018; 1.14 for December, 2018; and 1.14 for June, 2019, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions.  All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements.  Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2018 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.



Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
[email protected] | http://paulmueller.com

