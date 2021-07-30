Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY SIX-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 49,278 $ 53,223 $ 94,557 $ 95,383 $ 200,290 $ 196,617 Cost of Sales 33,909 36,602 65,747 66,901 139,159 138,570 Gross Profit $ 15,369 $ 16,621 $ 28,810 $ 28,482 $ 61,131 $ 58,047 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,553 11,484 22,861 21,989 45,027 45,165 Goodwill Impairment Expense – – – – 15,397 – Operating Income $ 3,816 $ 5,137 $ 5,949 $ 6,493 $ 707 $ 12,882 Interest Expense (91) (94) (542) (709) (825) (941) Other Income 2,004 5 2,042 442 2,808 508 Income before Provision for Income Taxes $ 5,729 $ 5,048 $ 7,449 $ 6,226 $ 2,690 $ 12,449 Provision for Income Taxes 949 1,200 1,368 1,503 3,889 3,021 Net Income (Loss) $ 4,780 $ 3,848 $ 6,081 $ 4,723 $ (1,199) $ 9,428 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic $ 4.38 $ 3.22 $5.56 $3.95 ($1.05) $7.88 Diluted $ 4.38 $ 3.22 $5.56 $3.95 ($1.05) $7.88

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six Months Ended June 30 2021 2020 Net Income $ 6,081 $ 4,723 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (847) 16 Comprehensive Income $ 5,234 $ 4,739 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30 December 31 2021 2020 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 11,601 $ 22,943 Accounts Receivable 25,124 20,462 Inventories 24,743 17,926 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 4 3 Other Current Assets 2,581 1,771 Current Assets $ 64,053 $ 63,105 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 44,034 46,570 Right of Use Assets 2,343 2,448 Other Assets 8,737 8,732 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 119 83 Total Assets $ 119,286 $ 120,938 Accounts Payable $ 12,073 $ 11,316 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 1,390 2,115 Current Lease Liabilities 482 519 Other Current Liabilities 26,556 24,656 Current Liabilities $ 40,501 $ 38,606 Long-Term Debt 15,509 18,440 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 28,126 30,047 Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,680 2,226 Lease Liabilities 886 1,075 Total Liabilities $ 87,702 $ 90,394 Shareholders’ Investment 31,584 30,544 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Investment $ 119,286 $ 120,938

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA June 30 December 31 2021 2020 Book Value per Common Share $ 28.94 $ 25.54 Total Shares Outstanding 1,091,464 1,195,747 Backlog $ 76,118 $ 61,563

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT Accumulated Other Common Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Stock Surplus Earnings Stock Income (Loss) Total Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 65,927 $ (6,344) $ (40,255) $ 30,544 Add (Deduct): Net Income 6,081 6,081 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (847) (847) Treasury Stock Acquisition (4,194) (4,194) Balance, June 30, 2021 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 72,008 $ (10,538) $ (41,102) $ 31,584

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 6,081 $ 4,723 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash (Required) Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (1,921) (2,142) Bad Debt (Recovery) (44) (26) Depreciation & Amortization 3,277 3,192 (Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment (18) 1 PPP Loan Forgiveness (1,884) – Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable (4,618) 6,514 (Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (824) 1,229 (Inc) in Inventories (5,947) (1,345) Dec in Prepayments 14 755 (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (37) (41) Dec in Other Assets 611 71 Inc in Accounts Payable 757 1,382 (Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses (4,061) 5,169 Inc in Advanced Billings 7,944 5,366 (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings (1,982) (4,480) Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 51 – Inc in Lease Liability for Financing 43 – Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (137) (25) (Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities (47) 66 Net Cash (Required) Provided by Operating Activities $ (2,742) $ 20,409 Investing Activities Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 24 3 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (2,188) (824) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (2,164) $ (821) Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (136) – (Repayment) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (610) (4,875) (Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt (843) 2,758 Treasury Stock Acquisitions (4,194) (3) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (5,783) $ (2,120) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (653) 14 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (11,342) $ 17,482 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 22,943 1,072 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 11,601 $ 18,554

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(1) Results of Operations: (In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2021 2020 Domestic $37,494 $41,902 Mueller BV $12,194 $11,587 Eliminations ($410 ) ($266 ) Net Revenue $49,278 $53,223

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2021 2020 Domestic $70,991 $71,526 Mueller BV $24,221 $24,389 Eliminations ($655 ) ($532 ) Net Revenue $94,557 $95,383

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2021 2020 Domestic $154,353 $148,004 Mueller BV $47,045 $49,743 Eliminations ($1,108 ) ($1,130 ) Net Revenue $200,290 $196,617

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2021 2020 Domestic $4,766 $3,526 Mueller BV $11 $316 Eliminations $3 $6 Net Income $4,780 $3,848

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2021 2020 Domestic $6,448 $4,452 Mueller BV ($383 ) $262 Eliminations $16 $9 Net Income $6,081 $4,723

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2021 2020 Domestic $14,180 $10,042 Mueller BV ($15,403 ) ($631 ) Eliminations $24 $17 Net Income ($1,199 ) $9,428

B. We have continued to have positive results in the first half of 2021. Backlog across most business segments has been strengthening. However, a spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly in southwest Missouri, the location of our headquarters is concerning. A continued tightening of labor and materials markets will also pose a challenge for the remainder of 2021. Although we are once again implementing remote work for some office staff and physical separation in our locations due to the COVID-19 spike in our area and facilities, our facilities are operating.

C. June 30, 2021, the backlog was $76.1 million compared to $61.6 million on December 31, 2020. However, when comparing the current backlog to the June 30, 2020 backlog, it has dropped 13% from $87.5 million. Although this is a reduction of $11.4 million, the backlog has fallen $40.3 million from the large pharmaceutical order and Mueller Field Operations (MFO) large juice storage facility project, both nearing completion. Excluding these two jobs, backlog in the US is $60.0 million, which is up $26.8 million from a low of $33.2 million on June 30, 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 slowdown. The backlog is stronger across all business segments in the US. Likewise, Mueller BV backlog is stronger across all business segments and is up $2.0 million from a year ago.

D. Revenue for the three months is down 7.4% from a year ago, primarily from MFO’s substantial revenue for the quarter a year ago from its large project. Revenue in the US for the trailing twelve months is up 4.3%, driven by the same large project. In the Netherlands, revenue is up slightly from the year before for three months, primarily from the slight weakening of the dollar against the euro and down 5.4% for the trailing twelve months as Europe is recovering more slowly from the effects of COVID-19.

E. The Company was granted a loan for $1.9 million under the Paycheck Protection Program under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, enacted on March 27, 2020. The loan, which was in the form of a note dated June 12, 2020, issued to the Company, matures on June 11, 2025, and bears interest at a rate of 1% per annum, with a deferral of payments for the first six months. The note may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The loans and accrued interest are forgivable after eight weeks as long as the borrower uses the loan proceeds for eligible purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent, utilities, and maintains its payroll levels. The Company filed for the forgiveness of the loan on November 17, 2020, and the loan was forgiven on June 10, 2021. The $1.9 million credit for the loan forgiveness is in Other Income and is a non-cash financing activity.

F. Net income for the three months was $4.8 million, which improved by $0.9 million over the second quarter of last year. Net income in the US was favorable $1.2 million driven by the $1.9 million PPP loan forgiveness, but partially offset by a $0.3 million negative impact from LIFO. Operationally, the most significant contributors to the improvement in the US are the rebound of the Dairy Farm Equipment (DFE) segment and strong results from our Components business unit. However, these results were reduced from less profit from reduced revenue as the large pharmaceutical, and large juice storage facility jobs wind down. In the Netherlands, net income is down $0.3 million primarily from slightly lower margins and effects of change in the exchange rate.

Net income for the trailing twelve months is a $1.2 million loss. However, when the $15.4 million goodwill impairment for the Mueller BV acquisition is excluded, net income would be $14.2 million. This is a $4.8 million (51%) improvement over the previous trailing twelve months’ net income even after absorbing a $1.0 million after-tax negative impact from the LIFO reserve. The pharmaceutical groups, DFE, Components, and MFO all show good year-over-year improvement. In the Netherlands, net income would be break-even when excluding the goodwill impairment. This is an improvement from the $0.6 million loss in the prior twelve months, even with lower revenue.

In June, the Company increased wages of the production workers in the US in response to the shortage of qualified workers and the labor shortage in general. Many of the non-manufacturing hourly wages were adjusted in July, and salaried positions are also under review. The estimated annual impact of these changes on net income will be a negative $2.0-2.5 million, with half of this amount impacting 2021 results.

G. On March 19, 2021, the Company announced a stock repurchase plan of up to $2 million to begin on April 2, 2021, under a prearranged stock trading plan (a “10b5-1 Plan”) adopted by the Company to execute such repurchases in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws. A total of 4,254 shares were repurchased through the 10b5-1 Plan during the second quarter. The total shares repurchased in 2021 are 104,283.

H. The pre-tax results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $0.3 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were unfavorably impacted by a $1.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, were favorably impacted by $0.1 million decreases in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million reduction in the LIFO reserve.

I. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to the dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.12 for June 2020, 1.23 for December 2020, and 1.19 for June 2021.

