SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces a nearly $4 million expansion project of its Component Products facilities. This marks a strategic growth move during a strong 2023. Phase I of the expansion is underway, adding another 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Upon completion in late 2024, Phase II will follow. The Components team’s exceptional performance has paved the way for these expansions.

The 2023 focus has been on “Creating Quality for Life” for our coworkers, customers, and communities. These facility expansions support Paul Mueller Company’s continued commitment to meet customers’ diverse needs worldwide. The construction project will create substantial gains through advanced manufacturing technologies and the development of new markets and product offerings. It also supports current and future coworkers’ opportunities for career development and highlights local investment within our communities.

Paul Mueller Company, headquartered in Springfield, MO, has manufacturing and sales operations in Iowa, The Netherlands, and Vietnam. Paul Mueller Company employees build innovative processing equipment worldwide for dairy farms, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities. http://www.paulmueller.com

Press Contact: Denise Silvey | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000

dsilvey@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com