LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced that cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A ), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, and its CBD pet products brand, Paw CBD , is the recipient of the “Dog Hip & Joint Product of the Year” award for their Hip+Joint Soft Chews in the 2023 awards program.

Paw CBD Hip+Joint Soft Chews provide extra comfort and care for dogs in order to support mobility and enhance comfort. The company created these functional soft chews to maximize canine hip and joint health with proven ingredients including Glucosamine HCL and Chondroitin Sulfate to support mobility as well as Omega-3 Fatty Acids which may help ease inflammation.

Paw CBD’s NASC certified Hip+Joint Chews come in a bacon flavor, and the soft texture makes it ideal for small, aging, or sensitive teeth. The chews are available in three strengths based on a dog’s weight: 150 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg, which offer more precise serving options and optimal effectiveness.

The CBD soft chews start with the company’s clinically studied Superior Broad-Spectrum formula, made with only premium, US-grown hemp and then third-party lab tested to ensure purity. The chews are also veterinarian-formulated and crafted to be free of THC. As with all Paw CBD products for pets, the chews are produced avoiding unnecessary fillers or artificial ingredients.

“A common reason dog parents turn to CBD products is the aim of supporting mobility, especially if they have overly active, large-breed, or aging canine companions. CBD alone is sought after for its powerful properties that enhance wellness, but we wanted to go beyond the basics to create our soft chews,” said Ronan Kennedy, interim CEO of cbdMD. “We’re so excited to be recognized with the ‘Dog Hip & Joint Product of the Year’ award from Pet Innovation. This product was formulated specifically to make life better for dogs who need mobility support.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“Activity, breed, or age-related discomfort can keep our faithful friends from enjoying everyday play, exercise, and even activities like jumping on the couch or into bed. When it comes to our beloved dogs, we want more walks, more play, and more cuddles. PawCBD offers a product that makes every day happy, healthy, and comfortable for pets,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Whether for a canine companion experiencing a little stiffness or a breed that’s prone to hip issues, these CBD hip and joint chews are the perfect option for the proper support of any dog’s mobility.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company’s Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About Paw CBD

Paw CBD is a nationally recognized pet consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand, offering 40+ pet consumer products that combine the properties of CBD oil with “animal-approved” flavors like peanut butter, bacon, and turkey. Paw CBD is one of the fastest growing brands in the pet CBD space and is proud to have partnered in the past with Instagram celebrities, such as Nala Cat and the late Lil Bub. To learn more about the comprehensive line of THC-free[1] Paw CBD pet products, please visit PawCBD.com or follow Paw CBD on Instagram and Facebook .

