Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. – KPTI

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) from March 2, 2017 through February 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Karyopharm investors under the federal securities laws.

To express an interest in the Karyopharm class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data from the Phase 2 SOPRA trial (“SOPRA”) demonstrated that the Company’s lead drug candidate, selinexor, was associated with significant toxicity, was not well-tolerated among patients with AML, and resulted in a higher risk of death; (2) patients experienced serious drug-related side effects, with eighty percent of the AML patients treated with selinexor trial experiencing a serious adverse event; (3) as a result, nearly half of the acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) patients were forced to withdraw from the SOPRA trial because of drug-related toxicity (4) in addition, the toxicity profile of selinexor for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma in Part 2 of the Phase 2b STORM study was similar to that observed in AML patients treated with selinexor in the SOPRA study; and (5) as a result, Karyopharm’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

——————————-

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

[email protected]