Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. – RICK

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) between February 14, 2018 and May 10, 2019 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for RCI investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the RCI class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/rci-hospitality-holdings-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money; (2) these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the company; (3) as a result of investigations into the Company’s governance, the Company would be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about RCI’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/rci-hospitality-holdings-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at [email protected]

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

