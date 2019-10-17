Breaking News
Home / Top News / “Pawsitivity” is the Key During National Retirement Security Week

“Pawsitivity” is the Key During National Retirement Security Week

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of ICMA-RC’s continued support of National Retirement Security Week (NRSW), which will take place October 20-26, the company will once again offer creative educational resources to help public sector employees plan for retirement. NRSW is a national effort championed by the National Association of Government Defined Contribution Administrators (NAGDCA) to drive awareness of the need for Americans to diligently tend to their retirement savings.

This year’s campaign theme features a number of furry friends to help remind us of some of the “Pawsitive” steps participants can take to increase their savings for the future. During NRSW, ICMA-RC encourages public employees to take positive measures, such as enrolling into their employer-sponsored plan, increasing their contributions, or taking some time to review their portfolio, to ensure they are on track for a secure retirement.

“National Retirement Security Week gives ICMA-RC an opportunity to provide our participants with fun and creative ways to think about retirement,” said Alex Hannah, Managing Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. “Planning for retirement can be such a daunting topic and we want to do everything possible to ensure our participants have the resources they need to help them reach retirement success.”

Another key feature of ICMA-RC’s NRSW program is a series of informative videos from ICMA-RC executives, financial planning professionals, and Retirement Plan Specialists, that provide additional information about each of the “Pawsitive” actions recommended.

ICMA-RC encourages plan sponsors and participants to visit www.retirementweek.org to view all their NRSW tips, videos and other resources to help plan for a successful retirement.

About ICMA-RC
Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $57 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2019) focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org  or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

 

CONTACT: Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.