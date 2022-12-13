Offering MSPs Customer Satisfaction and Employee Recognition Solutions

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a global agreement with Crewhu to offer managed service providers (MSPs) an automated way to collect and track client and employee satisfaction data through customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS). The Crewhu platform is custom-built for MSPs and integrates with PSA tools in the partner ecosystem, streamlining processes and enabling operational efficiencies.

“MSPs are searching for ways to measure CSAT for their help desks and sales teams so their businesses can grow and thrive,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operations Officer at Pax8. “Crewhu is the first vendor in our cloud marketplace that offers solutions to measure customer and employee satisfaction, equipping MSPs with powerful metrics to improve their business operations and stay ahead of their competition.”

Crewhu’s web-based recognition and gamification platform offers a simple way for MSPs to collect client feedback through NPS and other custom customer surveys, efficiently respond to service issues, and reward employees for client service and teamwork through gamification.

Key features MSPs can expect from the Crewhu platform include the following:

Automated reports and dashboards

Reputation management capabilities

Gamification

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 because of the value and scale they provide to the channel ecosystem,” said Stephen Spiegel, CEO at Crewhu. “With our understanding of customer satisfaction and employee engagement and their market reach, we can make a big difference in business operations and outlooks. With Pax8, we can increase our reach and help even more MSPs grow their businesses in this highly competitive and uncertain market.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Crewhu

Crewhu is a customer feedback, gamification, and recognition platform built for MSPs that makes it easy to engage and excite your team by focusing on the metrics that matter to improve performance, keep customers happy, and grow your organization. Stephen Spiegel founded the company in 2013 because he needed a streamlined way to connect with employees, connect managers with employees, and ultimately deliver high customer service. And so, Crewhu was born, an employee recognition and customer satisfaction platform built for MSPs, making it easy for you and your managers to engage and excite your team.

