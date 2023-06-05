DENVER, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced today the availability of its new global vendor, MSPCFO, through the Pax8 Marketplace. MSPCFO has developed a specialized business intelligence platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) enabling executives to swiftly evaluate the impact of key factors such as fixed fee agreements, engineer efficiency, clients, and ticketing’s impact on profitability. Furthermore, MSPs can now save time that was previously consumed in manually managing data and precisely target the correct business factors for optimizing revenue and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization).

“We are thrilled to welcome MSPCFO as a new operations vendor to our cloud marketplace,” said Ryan Burton, VP of Vendor Strategy at Pax8. “MSPCFO’s specialized business intelligence platform is a valuable addition to our marketplace, providing our MSPs with an innovative solution for optimizing their profitability and efficiency. With MSPCFO’s unique expertise in MSP profitability and efficiency, we are confident that our partnership will deliver exceptional value and drive growth for our partners.”

MSPCFO, founded by CEO Larry Cobrin in 2014, is dedicated to enhancing MSP profitability and efficiency. The company achieves this by providing clients with a precise and actionable view of their business operations, technical efficiency, agreement pricing, and more. MSPCFO’s proprietary software-as-a-service platform directly integrates with ConnectWise and Autotask, two of the most widely used Professional Services Automation (PSA) tools, enabling MSPs to streamline their operations and achieve greater success.

“We’re excited to be a leading vendor bringing business intelligence and financial reporting to MSPs/TSPs through the Pax8 Marketplace,” said Larry Cobrin, Founder and CEO of MSPCFO. “Our solution empowers partners to not only know their numbers but also to highlight where meaningful, actionable opportunities exist to improve their bottom line. We are thrilled to bring this level of insight to the broader Pax8 community.”

With the right reports populating executive level dashboards, MSPCFO takes a deep dive into fixed fee agreement, engineer time, clients, and ticketing’s impact on profitability.

Highlights from MSPCFO’s Business Intelligence Platform include:

– Executive dashboard-level reports including CEO and Managerial metrics like pricing and service levels, ticket quantity, engineer productivity, and underperforming agreements.

– Financial reports beyond traditional P&L statements showing data like service agreement alignment with target hourly rate, which clients are and are not profitable based on service requirements, and engineer efficiency.

– Sales reports beyond traditional metrics for identifying flight risks, unprofitable clients, upsell opportunities, and more.

– Ticketing reports illustrating concentration of tickets by client for efficient diagnosis of causes for underperformance and how to stop profit drags proactively.

To learn more about Pax8 and MSPCFO, please visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com .

About MSPCFO

Winner of both the Partner Innovation and Partner Advocate awards at IT Nation Evolve 2022, MSPCFO is a business intelligence platform designed to solve the unique profitability and productivity challenges managed services providers face. Since the application’s introduction in 2014, MSPCFO has helped hundreds of MSPs and TSPs in the United States, Canada, APAC, and Europe identify improvement targets that directly boost their bottom line. Founder and CEO Larry Cobrin’s consulting, investment banking, private equity and product management experience coalesced in his development of the MSPCFO software and business model.

Visit MSPCFO.

