Company recognized as Rising Star – NAMER winner

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it is a recipient of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Pax8 is honored to be recognized by AWS in their 2023 Partner Award program,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Since the beginning of our partnership, our teams have collaborated closely to build an effective channel program and empower small-midsized businesses (SMBs) with the advanced suite of AWS solutions. We will continue to evolve our approach and help partners identify unique opportunities to incorporate AWS into their technology stacks, unlocking tremendous growth potential.”

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with a third-party audit conducted by Canalys. Pax8 received the Rising Star – NAMER award, recognizing its significant growth and continued efforts to help activate the businesses of AWS Partners.

This year, Pax8 deepened its AWS partnership by achieving many milestones, helping to earn this award. It earned AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network, with over 200 AWS Accreditations and Certifications. It gained authorization to enter the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, powering the support of partners in the education and nonprofit verticals. Finally, Pax8 launched a consolidated Well-Architected Framework Review program, delivering an effective and condensed review for managed service providers to analyze and optimize their SMB customers’ AWS environments.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com .

