DENVER, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star rating for the fifth consecutive year in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The 5-Star rating is awarded to Pax8 and other companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

“Receiving a 5-Star rating in CRN’s Partner Program Guide is a testament to our commitment to excellence to delivering exceptional value and support to our partners,” said Ryan Walsh, Channel Chief and Chief Strategy Officer at Pax8. “We are honored to be recognized and are dedicated to fostering robust and prosperous partnerships that drive mutual growth and success in the channel ecosystem.”

Pax8 prides itself in offering MSPs the best-in-class partner experience to help them grow their businesses through a broad portfolio of cloud solutions, streamlined billing and provisioning, in-house technical expertise, marketing and sales support, and business coaching, education, and training through its innovative Pax8 Academy. Pax8 Academy’s business professionals offer a robust, inclusive content library of nearly 600 on-demand resources and 19 instructor-led courses covering topics such as cloud products, cybersecurity, business management, and sales strategies. The courses are designed to help MSPs improve their business and technical skills, while staying up to date with the latest trends and best practices in the rapidly evolving technology industry.

Pax8 Academy also offers 23 noncompetitive peer groups facilitated by industry experts for MSP owners, service managers, sales and marketing, security, dispatch, project managers, and operations. More than 180+ MSPs have participated. MSPs who stay in a peer group for six months or longer see their cloud revenue more than double. Additionally, partners who coached with Pax8 last year, increased their profitability 95% more and increased their company value 18% more than other MSPs. By supporting MSPs, Pax8 helps drive growth and innovation, benefitting both MSPs and their customers.

“Pax8 cares about our partners, and we are committed to help them leverage the power of the cloud to simplify, identify opportunities and grow their businesses,” said Rob Rae, CVP of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8. “Pax8’s focus on building strong relationships with its partners is evident in the company’s hands-on approach to partner enablement. We take the time to understand the unique needs and goals of each partner, working closely with them to develop customized solutions that meet their specific business needs. This level of personalized attention and support sets Pax8 apart and will ensure our partners stand out with their customers.”

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as Managed Service Providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

