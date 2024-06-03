DENVER, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has named Nick Heddy as President and Chief Commerce Officer, effective immediately. Heddy will continue leading Pax8’s global sales, experience, marketing, and community teams as well as supporting CEO Scott Chasin in building the technology marketplace of the future.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Nick for the past few years, witnessing how he leads with passion and approaches situations methodically,” said Scott Chasin, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “As we prepare for Pax8’s next era, I’m confident Nick has the talent and ability to strengthen the organization and drive its vision forward effectively.”

Heddy has been instrumental in Pax8’s global expansion, critical acquisitions, and diversifying revenue streams. Under his leadership, his team established the Partner, Vendor, and Customer Experience teams to provide a consistent and deliberate experience for each stakeholder. As Pax8 moves into a product-led company, Heddy’s leadership of the marketing team will be critical to the company’s successful go-to-market approach.

“I’m honored and humbled to be named President and Chief Commerce Officer of this incredible company,” said Heddy. “Since joining Pax8 over 11 years ago, I’ve been fortunate to hold various leadership positions and help reach many milestones. As I look to the future and have the privilege to work for a company led by Scott Chasin, I’m excited for the opportunities ahead and what we’ll achieve next.”

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

