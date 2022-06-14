Pax8 Expands Asia Team; Welcomes Vice President of Sales Patara Yongvanich

BRISBANE, Australia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a new member of the Pax8 Asia team, Patara Yongvanich, who is joining the company as Vice President of Sales. In his role, he is responsible for building the company’s team across Asia including key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Yongvanich is a senior business and technology executive with experience in the strategic positioning and deployment of enterprise software applications and subscription-based cloud services. He is a recognized expert in helping global organizations and channel partners optimize critical business processes to drive top line growth together with bottom line profitability. Most recently, Yongvanich held the position of General Manager of Sales in Asia Pacific for rhipe.

As part of the company’s expansion into Asia, Chris Sharp has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pax8 Asia. He will continue to lead the company’s expansion into the new markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Patara with his extensive experience constructing and inspiring teams in Asia as we continue to expand and grow the Pax8 Asia business,” said Sharp. “We understand the importance of building strategies and recruiting talent locally to best meet the needs of the markets. Businesses in the APAC region are increasingly turning to managed service providers that can help orchestrate the end-to-end journey to the cloud. Pax8 is well-positioned to enable that growth.”

“I’m thrilled to join Pax8, an organization with proven global best practices around channel transformation and one that is fully commitment to our local markets in Asia,” said Yongvanich. “Joining this fast-growing team when businesses need cloud services more than ever in the Asian market is exciting. We see endless opportunities to digitize businesses and enable them to grow and scale with the benefits Pax8 provides through its MSPs.”

To learn more about Pax8 and the company’s expansion into the Asia market, please visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com .

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.