Pax8 Expands into Australia and New Zealand

Announces Leadership Team and Vendor Agreements

BRISBANE, Australia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the regions now have access to Pax8’s award-winning cloud marketplace, support, education programs, and more.

“As we continue to look for new ways to broaden our geographical reach, we are thrilled to announce that MSPs in Australia and New Zealand can now sign up to be a Pax8 partner,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “Pax8 makes it easy for partners to cloud-enable businesses and efficiently capitalize on the growth opportunities. We are thrilled to introduce our leadership team in Australia and New Zealand and empower our expansion into the new regions with best of breed vendors.”

The leadership team includes:

Chris Sharp, SVP, Pax8 Asia
In his role, Sharp will lead the Pax8 Australia and New Zealand team and manage the overall operations and corporate decision-making for the Pax8 Asia business.

Tracy Lacewell, Vice President of Sales, Pax8 Asia
In her role as VP of Sales, Lacewell will be responsible for leading sales in Australia and New Zealand, as well as strategic expansion into the regions.

James Bergl, Vice President of Business Development, Pax8 Asia
As VP of Business Development, Bergl will lead the company’s pre-sales teams, consulting teams, and education programs.

“Pax8 is bringing something special and unique to our market, and I am excited to lead our expansion into the Asian markets starting in the Australia and New Zealand markets,” said Sharp. “Our focus is on enabling our partners to create value-based offerings for their clients, and we look forward to helping our partners to increase their opportunity in the market.”

Heddy continued: “This team is highly regarded in the channel and well-positioned to expand Pax8 operations into Asia, starting with Australia and New Zealand.”

Partners in Australia and New Zealand can now access the award-winning Pax8 cloud commerce marketplace to purchase products from the following vendors:

  • Acronis
  • Check Point’s email security group
  • Bitdefender
  • CyberCNS
  • Dropsuite
  • Proofpoint
  • SentinelOne

To become a Pax8 partner in Australia and New Zealand, please sign up at https://explore.pax8.com/anz.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

Media contact:

Amanda Lee
SVP, Global Communications at Pax8
alee@pax8.com

