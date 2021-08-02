Pax8 Named a 2021 ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Award Winner

Company Earns Gold Award in Three Categories

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it had been named a 2021 Readers’ Choice Award winner by The ChannelPro Network. The company earned the gold award in three categories: Best Cloud MSP Service Offerings, Best Distributor Sales Support, and Best Value-Added/Specialized Distributor. Pax8 also tied for the bronze award in the Best Internet of Things Offerings category.

“We are honored that channel partners selected Pax8 as a ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Award winner in three significant categories,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “At Pax8, we are hyper-focused on empowering our partner ecosystem with innovative solutions and top-tier support to enable SMBs worldwide with cloud technology. We thank the readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network for these recognitions and are excited to drive the digital transformation together.”

Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication’s website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each of the 50 categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their SMB clients, as well as those that best serve their organizations.

“Last year, it became more evident than ever how much our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors, and professional associations to help them stay competitive,” said Michael Siggins, President and Publisher of The ChannelPro Network. “Now, with optimism on the rise, our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most. These results give us a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that will power the channel in 2021 and beyond.”

To view the complete list of winners, visit www.ChannelProNetwork.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for IT channel partners who serve small and midsize businesses. Via a monthly magazine and associated online properties, the ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to a reseller’s business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like ChannelPro. More information is available at www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

