RIGA, Latvia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, has today announced that Adobe will be available to purchase on the Pax8 platform across Europe, including the UK. Adobe is the world’s leading software company for providing digital marketing and media solutions. Pax8’s partners in the region will now have access to a portfolio of first-class cloud products, which will ultimately drive growth and transform business performance for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“This is a hugely significant moment for Pax8 in the EMEA region,” said Harald Nuij, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8 EMEA. “Adobe’s solutions are the best in the world for empowering creativity and driving brand identity. Adobe’s game-changing innovations will truly diversify what our Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can offer their customers, making them more competitive and allowing them to target new markets.”

With Deloitte forecasting that the global creative economy will grow by up to 40% by 2030, Pax8’s partners will now be able to connect their customers with industry-leading solutions that breathe new life into projects while simplifying complexities.

“At Adobe, we are excited to elevate our business with Pax8 to a new level and bring the cloud horsepower and capabilities of Pax8’s marketplace to our partners and customers in Europe,” said Brian Green, Vice President GTM & Sales, EMEA at Adobe. “Pax8 will play an important role in the Adobe channel ecosystem and will offer advanced technologies that allow MSPs to buy, sell, and manage Adobe products and solutions easily.”

MSPs in Europe will now be able to purchase two Adobe solutions through Pax8’s world-class cloud marketplace: Adobe Creative Cloud, which delivers the world’s best creative apps and services in a single, secure, integrated platform and Adobe Document Cloud, which enables complete, reliable and automated digital document and signature workflows that drive business productivity.

One of Pax8’s partners in Latvia recently spoke about the benefits of offering both solutions to their customers. “Adobe’s suite of products, paired with Pax8’s easy-to-use marketplace, have truly opened up new doors for us as an MSP,” said Mārtiņš Jurjāns, Country Manager at Primand SIA in Latvia. “With so many of our end-users wanting to take control of their brand identity and ensure smoother workflows, offering both of these products through the platform made total sense and the results are shown in our growth.”

As well as the unique product offering, partners will also be able to take advantage of Pax8’s in-house Adobe expertise to maximise results for their business and their end users.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favourite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Media Contact: Daniel Skipp, PR Manager at Pax8 EMEA, email: dskipp@pax8.com

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

