Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell, Sophie Merrifield, Jordan Saylor, Nicole Faletra, and Hayley Marshal Featured on CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List

DENVER, Colo., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Bodell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel; Sophie Merrifield, Senior Director of Vendor Launch; Jordan Saylor, Director of Channel Programs; Nicole Faletra, Director of Channel Events; and Hayley Marshall, Manager of Productivity Solutions, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.

“These women are driving transformation through their dedication, approach, and leadership,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “Their commitment to our partners is invaluable, as they go above and beyond to create new ways to drive business growth opportunities for our partners, even during challenging times. We are proud of what they have accomplished and thank CRN for showcasing these exceptional women on this prestigious list.”

The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

Bodell has also been recognized on the 2021 Power 100 list for the sixth consecutive year. The Power 100 is a distinguished subset of elite leaders chosen from the annual CRN® Women of the Channel list.

Heddy continued: “Jennifer is strategic in the education and enablement programs she develops for our partners, and she is constantly searching for new ways to enhance the partners’ experience. We are inspired by her impact on the partner community and proud of her accomplishments as she is recognized for the sixth year in a row on the Power 100 list.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

