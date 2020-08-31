Pax8’s Nick Heddy Honored with C-Suite Award by the Denver Business Journal

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Nick Heddy has been named a 2020 C-Suite Award winner by the Denver Business Journal .

“We are thrilled to celebrate Nick and his many accomplishments at Pax8 through this honor,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Nick’s passion for the business and his commitment to innovation sets a high bar for our leadership team and enables us to constantly stay ahead of our competition. We are proud of Nick and the critical role he plays in our long-term success.”

The honorees in the Denver Business Journal’s 2020 C-Suite Awards program are leaders who are recognizing opportunities, identifying and managing risk, and achieving profitable growth. This is the third consecutive year that Denver Business Journal is recognizing outstanding executives in the C-suite and Pax8’s second time on the list. Honorees were nominated by their colleagues, bosses, and friends in a competitive field.

Nominees were judged by an editorial panel on individual and organizational accomplishments, community involvement, contributions to management, and innovation within their fields.

Honorees will be recognized at an online awards reception on Monday, Sept. 21, at 1:00 p.m MT. Register for the event at https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/event/164559/2020/csuite-awards-virtual-presentation .

